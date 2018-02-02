Nokia 1 spotted on US FCC, said to be smaller than Nokia 2

Nokia 1 by HMD Global could come with a height of 133 mm and a width of 68 mm. In comparison, its predecessor Nokia 2 measures 143.5 x 71.3 mm (height x width). (Source: FCC) Nokia 1 by HMD Global could come with a height of 133 mm and a width of 68 mm. In comparison, its predecessor Nokia 2 measures 143.5 x 71.3 mm (height x width). (Source: FCC)

Nokia 1 has been spotted on the US FCC website. The upcoming entry-level smartphone by HMD Global could come with a height of 133 mm and a width of 68 mm. In comparison, its predecessor Nokia 2 measures 143.5 x 71.3 mm (height x width). Nokia 1 has been leaked with model number TA-1056, and according to a report in GSM Arena, it could feature a 4.5-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Nokia 1 FCC listing reveals a dual SIM phone with Cat 4 LTE and a removable battery. The phone will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 1 is rumoured to launch as part of Google’s Android Go program. It could be one of the first smartphones to launch with Android Oreo Go Edition, which is a more light-weight version of Android Oreo. Android Go Edition has been designed to work on low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB RAM.

Prototype images of back panel of Nokia 1 were previously spotted on China’s Baidu. The photos do not reveal much information about the upcoming device, except that Nokia 1 will sport a polycarbonate back. The will have rounded edges, while Nokia branding will be placed vertically below camera lens and flash unit.

Nokia 1 will likely be unveiled at the annual Mobile World Congress, which is scheduled to take place from February 26 in Barcelona. In terms of specifications, Nokia 1 could come with an HD IPS display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Details like camera resolution, etc is not known at this point. Nokia 1 will replace Nokia 2 to become HMD Global’s most affordable offering in the Nokia smartphone series. As for pricing, GizmoChina reports that Nokia 1 will launch at about 5,999 rubles, which is around Rs 6,000 on conversion. It will be made available in Russia starting March, followed by India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd