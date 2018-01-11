Nokia 1 prototype images spotted online, could feature polycarbonate back

Nokia 1 will sport a polycarbonate back. It will have rounded edges, while Nokia branding will be placed vertically below camera lens and flash unit. (Source: Baidu) Nokia 1 will sport a polycarbonate back. It will have rounded edges, while Nokia branding will be placed vertically below camera lens and flash unit. (Source: Baidu)

HMD Global is expected to launch its entry-level Nokia 1 smartphone soon, and the device will be launched as part of Google’s Android Go program. Now prototype images of back panel of Nokia 1 have been spotted on China’s Baidu. The photos do not reveal much information about the upcoming device, except that Nokia 1 will sport a polycarbonate back. It will have rounded edges, while Nokia branding will be placed vertically below camera lens and flash unit.

Nokia 1 was previously rumoured to launch along side Nokia 6 (2018), which obviously didn’t happen. Now HMD Global is said to unveil the phone at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. Of course, the latest information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the company has not made details of Nokia 1 official at this point.

Nokia 1 could be among the first smartphones to launch with Android Oreo Go Edition, which is a more light-weight version of Android Oreo. Android Go Edition has been designed to work on low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB RAM. Thanks to Android Oreo Go Edition, the apps are expected to run fast and smoothly on the budget device.

Coming to specifications, Nokia 1 could come with an HD IPS display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Details like screen size, camera resolution, etc is not known at this point. Nokia 1 will replace Nokia 2 to become HMD Global’s most affordable offering in the Nokia smartphone series. As for pricing, GizmoChina reports that Nokia 1 will launch at about 5,999 rubles, which is around Rs 6,000 on conversion. It will be made available in Russia starting March, followed by India.

