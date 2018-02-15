Nokia 1, Nokia 7 Plus images leaked online, launch expected at MWC 2018

Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones have been leaked in new images ahead of the Mobile world Congress (MWC) launch. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus smartphones have been leaked in new images ahead of the Mobile world Congress (MWC) launch. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

HMD Global is expected to announce a slew of new Nokia phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which starts February 26. Ahead of the launch, tipster Evan Blass has put out images of Nokia 1 and Nokia 7 Plus on Twitter. Nokia 1 is an entry-level mobile, rumoured to launch as part of Google’s Android Go program. Nokia 7 Plus will be an upgraded version of Nokia 7, which was unveiled in China in October 2017.

Nokia 1 has been leaked in Navy Blue and Orange colour options. The phone will likely sport a pebble-like design with curved edges and single rear camera lens with LED flash. Volume rocker keys and the power button will be present of the right. Going by the date on the display, the phone could launch on February 26.

Nokia 1 was previously spotted on the US FCC website, revealing it could come with a height of 133 mm and a width of 68 mm. The screen-size will be 4.5-inches with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Nokia 1 FCC listing suggests a dual SIM phone with Cat 4 LTE and a removable battery. The phone will sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 1 will likely sport a polycarbonate back. This could one of the first smartphones to launch with Android Oreo Go Edition, which is a more light-weight version of Android Oreo. Android Go Edition has been designed to work on low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB RAM. In terms of specifications, Nokia 1 could come with an HD IPS display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

Coming to Nokia 7 Plus, the phone could launch under Google’s Android One program, according to Blass. The phone will have Nokia logo as well as Android One branding at the back cover. Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the departure from 16:9 aspect ratio display in Nokia 7. The new Nokia device will feature a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia could go with coloured accents around the display, fingerprint sensor as well as the rear camera lens. The date on the display of Nokia 7 Plus is February 25.

Nokia 7+, with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus will feature a 6-inch with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It will support a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The biggest upgrades on the Nokia 7 Plus will be on the camera front as the new phone will sport dual cameras, a combination of 12MP and 13MP shooters at the back with support for 2x zoom. The front camera will be a 16MP unit with “Tetracell” technology. Both rear and front cameras use Carl Zeiss lenses. The phone runs Android 8.0 out of the box.

