Nokia 1, the Android Oreo Go Edition First impressions: The budget phone to watch out for?

MWC 2018: Nokia 1 will be targeted at markets like India given the budget pricing. Here is our first look at the Nokia 1.

The Nokia 1 Android Go edition is supposed to be the budget phone on the list of devices which HMD Global showcased at MWC 2018. The Nokia 1packs latest Android OS and security features, despite budget specifications and more importantly a budget pricing. The Nokia 1 is a compact looking device, given it has a 4.5-inch display. But it will stand out in comparison to other budget phones thanks to the colourful polycarbonate body and its solid design. The phone will come in Warm Red and Dark Blue colour options, though the Red has more orange hues and looks quite bright.

Still, the Nokia 1 looks more polished than what one normally sees in this segment. The price tag for these phones is $85, which is around Rs 5,500 on conversion. The other interesting thing about this Nokia 1 Android Go edition is that it will come with all the latest Android features customised for the lower specifications. Android Go for those who do not is a very of the latest Android Oreo customised for smartphones which have less than 1GB RAM, lower processor, etc.

The Nokia 1 is a compact looking device, given it has a 4.5-inch display.

The Android Go edition includes apps like Google Search Go, Google Assistant Go, Files Go, Google Maps Go, and all these are apps are designed to work smoothly on such phones. The Nokia 1 is already pre-loaded with all the Google Go apps as well. And yes it will support WhatsApp, Facebook, etc as well. With Android Go, the focus is on optimising the latest OS from Google for budget smartphones. For smartphone users who buy phones under Rs 5000 common pain points are the lack of the latest OS and buggy performance. With Android Go on the Nokia 1, this could mark a big change in how budget smartphones perform for users while offering them the latest OS. Of course, like other Nokia phones, the Nokia 1 also comes with stock Android.

The Nokia 1 is already pre-loaded with all the Google Go apps as well.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 1 has a 4.5-inch IPS display with 480×854 pixels resolution. The processor is MediaTek MT6737M which is a quad-core one, 1GB RAM and around 8GB onboard storage. The rear camera is 5MP while the front camera is 2MP. HMD Global is also offering Xpress-on covers for the Nokia 1 which will be sold in vibrant colour options including Azure Blue, Grey, Yellow and Pink.

Nokia 1 will be targeted at markets like India given the budget pricing. The new Nokia smartphone is expected to launch in India by April itself, though the exact timeline for availability has not been confirmed by the company. Now whether this Nokia 1 turns out to be a new budget favourite when it launches in India will be closely watched.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Barcelona attending MWC at the invite of Samsung India.

