Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X users: Here’s how to get Android 8.0 Oreo on your phone

Google Android 8.0 Oreo has officially started rolling out to Pixel, Pixel XL users across the world, including those who were on the beta-testing program for the Android O build. The official Google Nexus account had also tweeted on August 31 saying the Android 8.0 Oreo build will soon start rolling out to Pixel, Nexus users.

Of course, a lot of users asked about when they will get the update in their country. Some users from India also posted saying they needed to know when the Android 8.0 Oreo update will be available on their phones. The answer to that isn’t easy as in some countries, carrier testing means the update will take time to roll out. For instance, Canadian Website pointed out that Nexus 6P will get Android 8.0 Oreo on September 11, 2017. Also as replies from GoogleNexus account made it evident they don’t have a timeline for the same yet. But there’s still a way to get Android 8.0 Oreo on Nexus phones in India.

Google has now made the OTA image files available on the Android developer site. Users can download these and flash their phone to install the new build. As Google’s developer website explains there’s no need for users to wipe out all the data from their device before flash their Nexus, Pixel device in order to install the new OTA image files update.

The developer page explains, “This page contains OTA binary image files that allow you to manually update your Nexus or Pixel device. This has the same effect of flashing the corresponding factory images, but without the need of wiping the device.”

It also adds the “files are for use only on your personal Nexus or Pixel device and may not be disassembled, decompiled, reverse engineered, modified or redistributed by you or used in any way except as specifically set forth in the license terms that came with your device.”

For users, who had moved to the beta programme before Android 8.0 Oreo was officially announced, the OTA update should be available in the settings. Just to go to System>Updates and tap there for the latest build. The OTA update is close to 1GB depending on when you last updated the phone.

Nexus users on the latest version of Android Nougat should also get the update on their phones. If it is not reflecting in the settings, the OTA downloads links are an option from the developer Google website. In order to install the update via the OTA image, you will need to download the file via a computer and sideload it from the recovery mode on your phone.

The full instructions are also posted at the link page. Users will have to download the exact link build for their particular device. Google says users should make there is “no pending OTA update,” before installing the new OS from the OTA Image file. The OTA files can be found at the Google developers website in the Android/OTA section.

