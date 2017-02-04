New Samsung smartphone with 3GB RAM, Android Nougat spotted on benchmarks

Samsung SM-G615F might be the 2017 model for the On7 (Image for representation) Samsung SM-G615F might be the 2017 model for the On7 (Image for representation)

Samsung is working on a new (yet unannounced) smartphone, which has been spotted on benchmarking websites GeekBench and GFXBench. SM-G615F is the model number of the device and is running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The device is powered by a 1.7GHz Octa-core processor and features 3GB of RAM, according to its GeekBench test. It got an 840 score on Single-Core and 3426 with Multi-Core.

GFX Bench on the other hand has given greater insight as to the specs of the device. According to its report, SM-G615F comes with a 5.7-inch Full HD display and is powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6757 processor coupled with an ARM Mali-T880 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage.

GFXBench further shows that SM-G615F will feature a 12MP rear camera with auto-focus, face detection, HDR and LED flash. The front of the device will also sport a 12MP camera capable of recording Full HD videos.

Sammobiles has pointed out that Samsung had codenamed its Galaxy On7 and On7 (2016) as SM-G600 and SM-G610 respectively, suggesting that SM-G615F might be the 2017 model of the On7. It is still too early to tell when this yet-to-be-announced device will be coming.

A recent report has also suggested that Samsung will finally be introducing Samsung Pay, its payment service in India in the first half of 2017. Mashable has reported that Samsung will be coming to India in partnership with American Express, and is potentially also looking for partnerships with MasterCard and Visa.

The South Korean tech giant will be launching its Galaxy S8 smartphone at an event in late March this year, and has confirmed that Galaxy Note 8 is on the cards.

