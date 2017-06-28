MWC Shanghai 2017: Vivo showcases under-display fingerprint sensor technology

Vivo showed its new biometric solution which allows users to unlock the phone without having a physical fingerprint sensor. Vivo showed its new biometric solution which allows users to unlock the phone without having a physical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo showed its new biometric solution which allows users to unlock the phone without having a physical fingerprint sensor. The announcement was made during the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.

The company claims its solution, Under Display, is a fingerprint scanner that can be placed under the glass, or even on the phone’s metal back. Based on Qualcomm’s Fingerprint Sensors technology, the Under Display Fingerprint scanning feature will generate the ultrasonic sound waves through the OLED screen. These sound waves will further capture an accurate and precise 3D image of your fingerprint. Vivo showed the technology on a prototype version of the company’s Xplay6 smartphone.

“In Vivo’s R&D plan, fingerprint scanning will not be carried out by an independent button or region. It will be realized more subtly under the screen, behind the metal shell, or even in the frame,” the company said in a press statement.

The idea of embedding a fingerprint scanner into the phone’s glass isn’t new. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 5s with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, but Vivo’s concept is far more advanced. The technology does allow for the fingerprint scanner to be placed all over the screen, but has been limited to the lower half of the display for the prototype device. Vivo told Engadget that the same technology can be applied across the entire screen, but it will increase the cost significantly

Apple’s iPhone 8 is also expected to have an in-screen fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. As for Samsung, the company had tried to incorporate an optical fingerprint scanner into the Galaxy S8’s screen but failed to execute it properly. That’s why the Galaxy S8 comes with a rear-mounted scanner.

For now, Vivo’s Under Display technology is a mere concept. It could appear in the company’s future devices but there are no commercial plans at the moment.

