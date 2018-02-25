MWC 2018: The Nokia 8110 is back, this time in 4G

HMD Global has launched the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with 4G LTE connectivity at Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Sunday. HMD Global has launched the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with 4G LTE connectivity at Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Sunday.

The Nokia 8110, fondly known as the ‘banana’ phone, is making a comeback in 2018. HMD Global has launched the revamped version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with 4G LTE connectivity at Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona on Sunday. The retro phone is priced at EUR 79 (or approx Rs 6285 and will become available in May. The reincarnated version of the Nokia 8110 comes in two colour options: Traditional Black and Banana Yellow.

The Nokia 8110, released in 1996, achieved cult status for its curved back and sliding keyboard cover. Many also remember the Nokia 8110 as the phone that featured in the movie “The Matrix”.

The refreshed version looks similar to the original 8110, although the design is more contemporary. The modern version has a colour screen and significantly slimmer profile. It also retains the retro feel of the original handset, with its curved back and manual-sliding keyboard. Nokia 8110 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 mobile platform.

While the revamped version of Nokia 8110 remains a basic feature phone – HMD Global, which owns the rights to market the Nokia brand, has added a super fast 4G connection. And the addition of Wi-Fi hotspot option is a plus point, along with the support for an App store to download apps, such as Google Assistant, Google Maps, Facebook and, Twitter among others. And yes, it even has Snake game.

HMD Global says the new Nokia 8110 is a ‘fun’ device that caters to anyone who wants to experience fast 4G data speeds and significantly improved browsing capabilities. The most important point to note here is that there is a segment that is content with a budget phone, and perhaps the reason why the Nokia 8110 4G exists.

With the Nokia 8110 4G, the Finnish company is once again betting on the nostalgia factor. Back in February, HMD Global got a lot of buzz for its revamped version of the classic Nokia 3310 – one of the best-selling mobile phones of all time – at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Nokia 8110 full specifications

Networks: 2G: 900/1800, 3G: WB-CDMA 1/5/8/39, 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20, TDD-LTE 39/40/41/(38) | OS: Smart Feature OS | Chipset: Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz) | RAM: 512MB LPDDR3 | Storage: 4GB eMMC internal memory | Display: 2.4-inch QVGA display, curved display | Camera: 2MP rear camera | Connectivity/Sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack | Battery2: 1500mAh | FM radio | Audio playback file formats: AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis | MicroSIM slot

