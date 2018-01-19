MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9 to Nokia 9 and Moto X5, and other top mobiles expected

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 9, Moto X and more: Here’s what to expect at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, which is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 9, Moto X and more: Here’s what to expect at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, which is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 is scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona. Touted as one of the world’s biggest mobile industry events, the MWC 2018 will give technology companies worldwide, a platform to showcase the latest mobile technology, trends as well as products. Samsung, Motorola, HMD Global, Sony, etc are said to launch a slew of new devices at the annual event. Here’s everything we expect to see at the annual Mobile World Congress:

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch at MWC 2018

Samsung Mobile chief executive DJ Koh has already confirmed that the company will launch its next-generation flagship phones – Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – at the Mobile World Congress. Expect the performance on the two phones to be top-notch given the devices will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which was announced in December. Notably, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the first smartphones to launch with the new SoC.

Samsung is said to stick with the same Super AMOLED Infinity Display with dual curved edge that we saw on the Galaxy S8 smartphones. Design (metal and glass) is expected to remain the same as well. Apart from processor, another big change could be introduced on the camera front. Samsung Galaxy S9+ is said to ship with dual rear cameras, though resolution is unclear at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S9, on the other hand, could sport a single 12MP lens at the back with a new Super Speed technology. The battery size on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are said to remain the same as that on Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively. Other features include IP68 water and dust resistance, Iris scanner for unlocking the phone, and wireless charging.

Samsung Mobile chief executive DJ Koh has already confirmed that the company will launch its next-generation flagship phones – Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – at the Mobile World Congress.

HMD Global’s Nokia 9, Nokia 7, Nokia 3310 (4G) at MWC 2018

HMD Global is gearing up to host a major launch event with at least four new Nokia devices expected in Barcelona. Alongside Nokia 9, which is the company’s upcoming flagship device, we could see an upgraded version of Nokia 7, Nokia 3310 (4G), and a new Nokia 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard being unveiled at MWC 2018.

Additionally, the company is expected to globally launch the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7. The smartphones were introduced in China in January and October respectively. Meanwhile, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, has put out a teaser on Twitter suggesting the Nokia event at MWC 2018 is going to be “awesome”.

Motorola Moto 6G, Moto G6 Plus, Moto X5 at MWC 2018

Motorola will probably have the biggest line-up of new smartphones to showcase in Barcelona. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch upgrades to its Z, G, and X series. This includes Moto Z3, Z3 Play, Moto G6, G6 Plus, G6 Play, and Moto X5. Additionally, we could see another Moto Z3 phone with Snapdragon 845 SoC, details of which are not clear at this point.

The most prominent feature of the Moto X5 will be iPhone X-like notch on the front, revealed in images by Droid Life. Both Moto X5 and Moto Z3 series smartphones will sport borderless display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The physical home button on the devices will be replaced by Motorola branding, instead the company is said to introduce a new single white on-screen software button for navigation.

The most prominent feature of the Moto X5 will be iPhone X-like notch on the front, revealed in images by Droid Life.

Meanwhile, Moto G6 series devices are expected to feature a design language similar to that of Moto X4. The phones will get a 3D glass back design along with 18:9 aspect ratio displays. The fingerprint scanner on Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus will be embedded into the physical home button on the front, while that on Moto G6 Play will be moved at the back. Moto G6 series devices could be priced between $240 and $330.

Sony Xperia XZ Pro at the MWC 2018

Sony is widely expected to launch its first bezel-less display smartphone – Xperia XZ Pro – which will also come with dual rear cameras. The Japanese company has already sent out media invites for an event on February 26. The phone could have a 5.7-inch 4K OLED screen, and run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Sony Xperia XZ Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of camera, the upcoming Sony flagship device could get 18MP and 12MP sensors at the back, while the front shooter is said to be a 13MP one. Like most other flagships, the Xperia XZ Pro will be IP68-certified for waterproofing.

Xiaomi Mi 7 at MWD 2018

Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch its Mi 7 flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, at the annual MWC. While the Chinese company is one of the exhibitors at the MWC 2018 trade show, there’s no official confirmation on the Mi 7 launch. Rumours suggest that the successor to Mi 6 could sport a bezel-less display, similar to that of Apple iPhone X. Xiaomi Mi 7 could dith the traditional fingerprint sensor in favour of a 3D facial recognition. In fact, the Mi 7 could come with the same FaceID system that we saw on the iPhone X. Additionally, Xiaomi Mi 7 could feature a dual rear camera setup.

