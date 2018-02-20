MWC 2018: Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 4 leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 9 will be a high-end flagship smartphone by the company and it will sport dual curved edge bezel-less display with double-sided 3D glass design. (Image: Tudia) Nokia 9 will be a high-end flagship smartphone by the company and it will sport dual curved edge bezel-less display with double-sided 3D glass design. (Image: Tudia)

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a slew of new Nokia phones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Nokia 9, which is the company’s new flagship, along with Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 4 and Nokia 1 are expected to be announced at the event. Ahead of the launch, we have come to know about the design and specifications of the new Nokia phones, thanks to leaks. Now new details about Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 4 have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Tudia has listed Nokia 9 cases on its website, hinting at the phone’s design. Let us take a look at everything we know about Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 4:

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 will be a high-end flagship smartphone by the company and it will sport dual curved edge bezel-less display with double-sided 3D glass design. The phone case reveals vertically aligned dual rear cameras on the phone with LED flash placed on the right side of the two lenses. The phone will get a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor. It is unclear if the phone will come with dual cameras on the front as well. Nokia 9 is expected to feature reduced bezels on top and bottom of the screen.

Nokia 9 has already been passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The successor to the Nokia 8 is said to sport a 5.5-inch display manufactured by LG, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone could come with a combination of 12MP+13MP sensors on the back. The front shooter could be a 5MP one. Nokia 9 will be getting 128GB internal storage and there will be a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The device will run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Nokia 8 Pro

HMD Global could also launch a Nokia 8 version for 2018 at the MWC, called the Nokia 8 Pro. To recall, the company previously trademarked a Nokia 8 Sirocco version, which could retail as Nokia 8 Pro. According to a report in NokiaPowerUser (NPU), the Nokia 8 Pro could feature a Penta-lens camera module with rotating Zoom camera technology from Zeiss. It will have rear cameras and a circular fingerprint sensor placed below the camera module. Just like Nokia 9, the 8 Pro could sport double-sided glass design.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 8 Sirocco (2018) will get a 5.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 3250 mAh battery, and will have a 13MP+12MP rear camera and only a single 5MP front camera. The total storage space will be 128GB with 6GB RAM.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus was previously leaked in live images by Chinese tech blog VTech, revealing an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Nokia 7 Plus image renders have been posted by tipster Evan Blass. In terms of design, Nokia 7 Plus will have extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom with a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. The phone is expected to run stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo. According to Blass, the Nokia 7 Plus could be an Android One device.

Nokia 7 Plus will have extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom with a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. (Image: Evan Blass/twitter) Nokia 7 Plus will have extremely thin bezels on the top and bottom with a 2.5D curved glass protection on top. (Image: Evan Blass/twitter)

Apart from a bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Nokia 7 Plus is expected to feature dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics. Nokia could go with coloured accents around the display, fingerprint sensor as well as the rear camera lens. The upgraded version of the Nokia 7 smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It will support a microSD card slot for expandable storage. In terms of camera resolution the upcoming smartphone could get a combination of 12MP and 13MP shooters at the back with support for 2x zoom. The front camera will be a 16MP unit with “Tetracell” technology.

Nokia 4

Nokia 4 is expected to be one of the devices to launch at the MWC. The name of the phone was spotted through an APK file for the camera app. Nokia 4 will likely replace the existing Nokia 3 which was launched at the MWC 2017. It has been claimed that HMD Global might stop the production of Nokia 3 to make room for the upcoming Nokia 4. Although not much is known about the Nokia 4, it’s being speculated that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor.

