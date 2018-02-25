MWC 2018: Nokia 7 Plus with 18:9 display launched; price, specs and more

Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, meaning reduced bezels on top and bottom. Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, meaning reduced bezels on top and bottom.

Nokia 7 Plus, the first smartphone by HMD Global to feature a 18:9 aspect ratio display, has been launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The flagship device boasts of dual rear cameras with Car Zeiss optics and two-day battery life. Nokia 7 Plus is priced at Euros399 (Rs 31,700 approx), and will be available starting April 2018. It can be bought in Black and Copper as well as White and Copper colour options. The phone also supports ‘Bothie’ mode that we saw on the Nokia 8 and the company has introduced several artificial intelligence (AI) features for the front camera.

Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, meaning reduced bezels on top and bottom. It sports a matte finish at the back and muted antenna lines. Nokia 7 Plus has coloured accents around the display, fingerprint sensor as well as the rear camera lens in a contrasting colour. In addition to the fingerprint sensor, the smartphone will also support Face Unlock feature for unlocking the device. Nokia 7 Plus is backed by a 3,800 mAh battery.

Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card slot. Nokia 7 Plus sports dual rear cameras with Carl Zeiss optics, a combination of 12MP wide-angle sensor and a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. Nokia 7 Plus agets the Dual-Sight or ‘Bothie’ mode as well which lets people use the front and rear camera simultaneously with feed from both displayed on the screen. The front camera is a 16MP one with Smart Pixel technology and will support AI experiences such as masks, 3D photos, etc.

Nokia 7 Plus full specifications

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41(Full band 41) | Network speed: LTE Cat 6, 2CA, 300Mbps DL/50Mbps UL | Android 8.0 Oreo | Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform | 4 GB LPDDR 4 RAM | Storage: 64 GB internal memory with MicroSD card slot (up to 256 GB support) | 6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ (2160 x 1080, 18:9), sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 500 nits, 1:1500 contrast ratio, laminated and polarised | Primary camera: 12MP, 1.4um f1.75, 2PD, ZEISS with dual-tone flash | Secondary camera: 13MP, 1.0um, F2.6, ZEISS | Front facing camera: 16MP FF 1.0um, F2.0, ZEISS | Connectivity/sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm AV jack, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor | Integrated 3800mAh battery with USB type-C fast charging and 2-day battery life | Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 3 mics | Dimensions: 158.38×75.64×7.99 mm (9.55 mm with camera bump) | Nano SIM

