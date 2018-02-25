MWC 2018: Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched at $85

Priced at (Rs 5,500 approx), Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) will be available starting April 2018. Priced at (Rs 5,500 approx), Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) will be available starting April 2018.

HMD Global’s Nokia 1, the world’s first smartphone to ship with Android Oreo (Go Edition), has been launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Priced at $85 (Rs 5,500 approx), the phone will be available starting April 2018 in Warm Red and Dark Blue colour versions. There’s no word on when Nokia 1 will hit the Indian market. Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) comes with Xpress-on covers in different colour options that can be simply clipped on to the device. The covers feature two-tone polycarbonate design and will be available in Azure, Grey, Yellow and Pink colour options at $7.99.

Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) sports a polycarbonate back with rounded corners. Nokia has used contrasting colours to highlight the sides of the screen, rear camera lens, and the speaker. The smartphone gets a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS HD display. Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) is powered by the MediaTek MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, expandable up to 128 via a microSD card slot.

Nokia 1 runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), which is the highlight of the phone. Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a light-weight version of Oreo. The software has been tailored to work on low-end phones with 512MB to 1GB RAM. This means apps will run fast and efficiently on the budget device. Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) gets its own set of optimised apps which includes Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and Files Go. Additionally, the smartphone will have the latest version of Android, Google Play Protect, and a customised Google Play that will highlight apps optimised for Go edition.

Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) features a 5MP with LED flash rear camera alongwith a 2MP front shooter. This is a dual SIM phone with support for Cat 4 LTE. The phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 2,150mAh removable battery. Nokia 1 Android Oreo (Go Edition) comes with Google Assistant as well.

Nokia One specifications

Networks: GSM: 900/1800, WCDMA: Band 1, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 40, 41 | Network speed: LTE FDD/TDD up to 150Mbps DL and up to 50Mbps UL | Android Oreo (Go edition) | MediaTek MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz

RAM: 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM | Storage: 8 GB eMMC internal memory with MicroSD card slot (support up to 128GB) | Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS | Primary camera: 5MP FF with LED Flash | Front facing camera: 2MP FF | Connectivity/Sensors: 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, g-sensor | Battery: Removable 2150mAh battery | Audio playback file formats: 3G2, 3GP, AAC, AMR, M4A, MKV, MP3, MP4 | Dimensions: 133.6×67.78×9.5mm | FM radio | Nano SIM

Nokia One price in India: To be announced

