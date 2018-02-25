MWC 2018: LG V30S ThinQ with AI features and 6GB RAM announced

MWC 2018: LG V30S ThinQ is the company’s first AI-powered smartphone. (Image credit: LG) MWC 2018: LG V30S ThinQ is the company’s first AI-powered smartphone. (Image credit: LG)

LG V30S ThinQ has been announced, a new variant of the existing V30 flagship smartphone. The announcement was made ahead of the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off in Berlin on Sunday. The upgrades include enhanced storage and RAM configurations, new colour options, and a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI). There’s no word on pricing and availability just yet.

As expected, LG focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) with the V30s ThinQ, especially on the camera front. The AI Cam uses machine learning to recognise automatically between eight different scene modes: portrait, food, pet, landscape, city, flower, sunrise, and sunset. Then there’s a new Bright Mode for low-light photography, which the company claims can produce better photos twice as bright as before.

LG QLens, meanwhile, is another AI feature that will let users find products on Amazon or Pinterest. The feature is designed to search for a particular product by taking a photo of it using the device’s camera. It works similar to Samsung’s Bixby visual search. All these features are expected to be rolled out to the original V30 through a software update.

On the hardware front, LG V30S is identical to the existing LG V30. The new variant has got a 6-inch Quad HD+ OLED screen (18:9 aspect ratio), a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual 16MP+ 13MP rear snappers, 5MP front-facing shooter, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a 3300mAh battery. The only change is the inclusion of 6GB RAM instead of 4GB. The storage has been upgraded too, up from 64GB on the V30 to 128GB or 256GB on the V30S ThinQ. The LG V30S will come in two new colors when it goes on sale: Moroccan Blue and Platinum Gray.

