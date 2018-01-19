MWC 2018: HMD Global to launch Nokia 9, Nokia 3310 4G, and more mobiles

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, put out a teaser on Twitter suggesting the Nokia event is going to be “awesome”. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, put out a teaser on Twitter suggesting the Nokia event is going to be “awesome”.

HMD Global is gearing up to showcase new Nokia smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, scheduled to take place from February 26 to March 1. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, put out a teaser on Twitter suggesting the event will be “awesome”. Reports hint that Nokia 9, Nokia 3310 4G version, an improved version of Nokia 7 called the Nokia 7 Plus, along with a new Nokia 4G feature phone, having QWERTY keyboard will be showcased.

Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 smartphones could be launched globally at MWC 2018 as well. According to a report in NokiaPowerUser, which quotes retail sources, Nokia 7 and Nokia 6 (2018) will not arrive in India before March. Nokia 6 (2018) was unveiled in China earlier this month. It comes with an improved processor when compared to Nokia 6 (2017), a rear fingerprint scanner and ‘Bothie’ mode, which was first seen on Nokia 8. Meanwhile, Nokia 7 is a mid-end phone, which was announced in China in October.

Nokia 9 2018

Nokia 9 is said to be the company’s next flagship phone. Reports suggest, the upcoming device has already got approval from FCC in the US, and certified on China 3C (China Compulsory Certification). Nokia 9 is rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch LG-made OLED display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 128GB storage. The phone could feature a 22MP dual-lens Carl Zeiss rear camera along with a 12MP front shooter.

Nokia 3310 (4G) 2018

Coming to Nokia 3310 (4G), the feature phone was previously spotted in China’s TENAA certification website, with model number TA-1077. Nokia 3310 4G variant is expected to feature the same specifications as the Nokia 3310 (2017). If one goes by the TENAA listing, the phone will be powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor coupled with 256GB RAM, 512MB storage, and a 1200mAh battery. Interestingly, Nokia 3310 (4G) could run Yun OS, which is an Android-based mobile operating system developed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018 . Please expect it to be awesome 😎 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 18, 2018

Nokia 4G feature phone with QWERTY keyboard

Up next is the new Nokia 4G feature phone, which is rumoured to come with QWERTY keyboard similar to the Nokia E72. The phone was previously spotted on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site, and it has received Bluetooth certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The feature phone has been listed in five variants, having model numbers TA-1047,TA-1060,TA-1056,TA-1079 and TA-1066.

Not much is know about the new Nokia 4G feature phone, except that it will be available in dual-SIM and single-SIM options, depending on the market. Asia and Europe will reportedly get dual-SIM variant. The phone measures 133 x 68 mm, and it could ship with series 30+ Feature OS that we saw on Nokia 3310 (2017).

