MWC 2017: The biggest announcements from Nokia, BlackBerry, LG and Samsung

As the Mobile World Congress is drawing to close, with many of the biggest technology companies descended on Barcelona to show off their latest devices. This year’s edition to MWC was a good one.

Both Nokia and BlackBerry returned to the smartphone market this year, with the former launched a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310. BlackBerry also made a comeback with the KeyOne.

LG announced the G6, its flagship smartphone and the successor to the G5. Not to mention, Huawei’s new phones, the P10 and P10 Plus too garbed our attention. Samsung, on the other hand, showed off its two flagship tablets.

Nokia

Nokia finally took the warps off the Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Congress. HMD Global, the Finnish company with the exclusive rights to market the Nokia brand, has released a revamped version of the classic phone. The refreshed ‘Nokia 3310’ has the same styling as the original model but comes with a full colour screen and slimmer build. It’s a feature phone and its purpose is limited to calls and tests. Oh yes, you can play Snake too. Other than the 3310, HMD Global has announced three Android phones releasing under the Nokia brand name. The Nokia 3, 5 and 6 are budget smartphones, priced from just €139 (or approx Rs 9728).

BlackBerry

BlackBerry made its presence felt at MWC 2017 with the official launch of its newest Android smartphone, the KeyOne. It features a 4.5-inch, 3:2-aspect screen and BlackBerry’s signature physical keyboard below it. There’s also a 3505mAh battery, 12-megapixel rear camera and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor.

The physical keyboard is the main selling point of BlackBerry KeyOne. The physical keyboard is the main selling point of BlackBerry KeyOne.

LG

LG took a bold step in to the future with the release of the G6 smartphone. It comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display that is taller than usual. Thanks to the reduced bezels, the G6 has the footprint of a 5.2-inch phone. It is also the first smartphone to support Dolby Vision HDR which results in better contract and a wider colour gamut for video playback. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 821 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. It is also resistant to dust and water and there’s a 3,300mAh battery. The G6 has a dual camera system. Both are 13-megapixel cameras, but one has a standard 71-degree lens and OIS, while the other has a 125-degree wide angle view.

Samsung

While Samsung didn’t announce the Galaxy S8 in Barcelona; instead, we got to see the unveiling of two new tablets: the Galaxy Tab S3 and the Galaxy Book. The Galaxy Tab S3 runs Android and is seen as a rival to the iPad Pro. It features a high definition display and ships with the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Book, meanwhile, is a powerful Windows 10 tablet. Coming in two screen sizes, it will also ship with the S Pen. The powerful tablet is aimed at the enterprise market.

Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the G5 and G5 Plus, with an aim to bring premium features to the mid-end smartphone segment. The Moto G5 Plus features an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 5.2-inch FHD display, and a 3,000mAh battery. Its main selling point is its rear-facing camera, with f/1.7 aperture camera, which is an improvement over the G4 Plus’ camera. The Moto G5 has a smaller 5-inch, Full HD screen. Its battery life is rated at 2,800mAh, and the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. Out of the two phones, the Moto G5 Plus will be launched in India on March 15.

Huawei

Huawei unveiled two new phones and a smartwatch. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus (pictured below) are an evolution of last year’s P9. They still have Leica-branded dual-lens rear camera setup. However, this time around, there’s a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor with a 12-megapixel main sensor. Huawei has added the Portrait Model feature to create a bokeh effect that’s similar to what you would get from a professional DSLR. Both phones also feature a Leica front-facing camera front for the first time. The P10 feature a 5.1-inch 1080p display and is powered by Kirin 960 processor. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD support, and a large 3,200mAh battery. The P10 Plus gets a 5.5-inch WQHD display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and the rear cameras have a wider f/1.8 aperture compared to the f/2.2 aperture on the P10. The P10 Plus gets a bigger 3,750mAh battery.

Sony

Sony also announced a trio of smartphone at MWC 2017. The Xperia XZ Premium is the company’s flagship smartphone of this year. It has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, 19-megapixel rear “Motion Eye” camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.The Xperia XZs is an upgraded version of the existing XZ and also sports the same Motion Eye camera. It gets a 5.2-inch Full HD device, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and 2,900mAh battery.The Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra are mid-range handsets with 5-inch and 6-inch displays respectively. The XA1 has a 720p screen while the XA1 Ultra has a Full HD one. They both have an impressive 23-megapixel rear camera however, and octa-core MediaTek processors.

