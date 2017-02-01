MWC 2017: Samsung sends invites for event on February 26, new ‘Galaxy Tab S3’ expected

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is slated to make it appearance at this year’s MWC in Barcelona. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is slated to make it appearance at this year’s MWC in Barcelona. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung on Wednesday sent out invitations to members of the media for a keynote presentation on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. While Samsung has already announced it will not be showcasing the Galaxy S8 at this year’s MWC, it’s not clear what the upcoming device could be. However, all signs point at the launch of the Galaxy Tab S3.

The South Korean giant has released a teaser image (via Twitter) of the upcoming device that depicts a silhouette of the tablet, having a physical home button. The outline seems to be wide which also suggests that it is a tablet and not a smartphone.

During the Mobile World Congress, Samsung is said to be focus on the Galaxy Tab S3, it’s next-gen premium tablet. Apparently, it will arrive in two variants – the Wi-Fi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). According to Naver news, the tablet will come with a 9.6-inch display having a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The high-end tablet is said to run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will flaunt a metal-clad design, measuring just 5.8mm in terms of thickness. In respect to the price, the Galaxy Tab S3 is rumored to cost around 700,000 won (or Rs 40,889) when it launches in Korea.

It’s been more than a year since we haven’t seen a new Galaxy Tab S tablet announced in the market. The Galaxy Tab S2 was launched way back in August 2015 so we’re definitely expecting its successor.

