MWC 2017: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy Book with S Pen launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with a new version of S Pen stylus. Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will ship with a new version of S Pen stylus.

Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. One of the devices, the Galaxy Tab S3, packs an improved screen, speakers and the S Pen stylus. The other tablet, the Galaxy Book, is a competitor to Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup.

The Galaxy Tab S3, the long-awaited successor to the Galaxy Tab S2, is a premium Android-powered tablet. It comes with a 9.7-inch (2048 x 1536 pixels) Super AMOLED display, the same resolution as its predecessor, but the core difference is that it is now HDR-ready, capable of displaying vivid colours and a better depth to the picture.

The speakers have been upgraded too, and now the tablet boasts of four speakers. The speakers are made by AKG, which is owned by Harman International, a company Samsung bought last year. Four speakers located on the corner of the tablet will deliver surround sound, claims Samsung.

The tablet has received performance boost in the form of a Snapdragon 820 processor, paired with 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage and microSD card support ( up to 256GB). Both rear and front-facing cameras have been improved to 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel respectively. It runs Android Nougat, Google’s latest version of Android.

Also read: Samsung delays Galaxy S8 smartphone, showcases tablets instead

One major difference between the Galaxy Tab S3 and its predecessor is the support for the S Pen. Samsung said the Tab S3 will ship with a new version of S Pen, which is slightly thicker than the one included with the Galaxy Note series. The new S Pen has a narrower 0.7mm tip, 4096 levels of pressure and a tilt function that basically lets you draw with the sides of the tip.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will support a detachable keyboard but this will be an optional accessory. The keyboard attaches to a tablet via a set of pogo pins at the bottom, so there’s no need for pairing or charging.

Samsung’s intention with the Galaxy Tab S3 is to rival Apple’s iPad Pro. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t ready to reveal the price of the Galaxy Tab S3 yet.

Galaxy Book

The Galaxy Book is a premium looking 2-in-1 tablet running Windows 10. The tablet is built for the enterprise market. The device will be sold in two versions: a 10.6-inch LCD screen (1920 x 1280 pixels) model and is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage options. The one with a 12-inch Super AMOLED display (2160 x 1,440 pixels) supports HDR video playback and features Intel’s 7th generation“Kaby Lake” Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. There is a high configuration model as well, featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book is built for the enterprise market. Samsung Galaxy Book is built for the enterprise market.

The Galaxy Book gets a keyboard cover, two USB Type-C ports, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It will work with the S Pen, which supports Windows Ink, meaning you can write and draw directly on the screen. Both Wi-Fi and LTE models will be available.

The tablet will be supporting something called Samsung Flow. This feature basically lets you use your smartphone’s fingerprint scanner to sign in to the Book, as well as share a Wi-Fi connection through the phone’s mobile hotspot.

Samsung is yet to announce availability and pricing details for the Galaxy Book.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd