MWC 2017: Oppo introduces 5x dual camera zoom for smartphones

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Oppo announced a breakthrough camera technology that could change the way we look at mobile photography. The company is launching 5x Dual-Camera zoom tech, designed to deliver 5x optical zoom without the uninspiring camera bump.

Most smartphones come with a digital zoom feature, but you tend to loose image quality when you zoom in. A few phones have an optical zoom functionality, but that results in a large camera bump or a camera lens that is limited to 2x digital zoom.

Oppo’s camera technology features two lenses: a telephoto lens and wide-angle lens which isn’t different from what others manufacturers have been promoting of late. Interestingly, what makes Oppo’s technology superior is that the telephoto lens is set at 90-degree-angle, similar to the way a Periscope works. The entire setup is only 5.7mm thick, which could solve the issue of camera bumps.

With Oppo’s new camera technology you will be able to zoom in on far subjects, without suffering from motion blur. On paper, this technology is far superior than that of the iPhone 7 Plus’ 2x digital zoom. The lens is itself capable of 3x optical zoom, but Oppo’s own proprietary “image fusion technology” will be able to provide digital zoom to bring it up to 5x zoom. Oppo also says there’s an optical image stabilization solution to keep your shots steady even when your hands are shaking.

Oppo claims it filed more than 50 patents for this periscope-styled dual-camera technology, which took more than a year to develop. Oppo isn’t ready to show off the phone that will use this dual camera technology, but we should expect its next flagship to be a camera-centric device.

