MWC 2017: Nubia N1 Lite with 5.5-inch HD display, fingerprint scanner launched

Nubia N1 Lite is a stripped-down version of Nubia N1. Nubia N1 Lite is a stripped-down version of Nubia N1.

Nubia isn’t the biggest smartphone players, but the company did make an appearance at the ongoing Mobile World Congress. ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has launched a stripped-down version of Nubia N1 in Barcelona.

In terms of specifications, the Nubia N1 Lite is a budget smartphone with a 5.5-inch display like the original Nubia N1 but the screen resolution has been from Full HD (1080p) to HD (720p). The device will be powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 16GB of internal memory, microSD support and 3,000mAh battery.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

The Nubia N1 Lite gets an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, with f/2.0 aperture paired with dual-LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, and the company claims that it is capable of unlocking the phone in 0.3 seconds. The phone will be running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

Also read: ZTE Nubia N1 review: For all your movies on-the-go

“With its finely textured coating and inward-sloping sides, the phone sits comfortably in the user’s palm. The rear-mounted ‘unipanel’, comprised of a fingerprint sensor and rear-facing camera, features a decorative metallic design, adding an additional layer of sophistication to the phone’s stylish appearance,” the company said in its press release.

Although the phone hasn’t been priced yet, judging by its list of specifications, the Nubia N1 Lite is likely to be priced on an affordable side. For the sake of comparison, the Nubia N1 is available in India at a price of Rs 11,999.

The entry-level Nubia N1 Lite will be made available at the end of the March in European countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, Czech Republic. In Asia, the N1 Lite will be available in India, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd