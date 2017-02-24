MWC 2017: Nokia will live stream launch on Facebook, YouTube

Nokia MWC 2017: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 launch will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube. Nokia MWC 2017: Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and Nokia 3310 launch will be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube.

Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) is just days away and one of the most awaited brands will be Nokia, well technically it is HMD Global, which is bringing back phones under the Nokia brand. HMD Global is hosting an event on February 26 in Barcelona, where it is expected to showcase four new phones: Nokia 6, 5, 3 and a revamped Nokia 3310.

HMD Global’s event will start at 4.30 pm in Barcelona, which is around 9 pm IST. Now the Nokia Mobile Facebook page has confirmed it will be streaming the event live on the social media network and YouTube.

Nokia Mobile’s Facebook page already has an event set up for Sunday 9 pm. The post reads, “We’ll be announcing live on Facebook the details of our Nokia smartphones on Android – see it here first!”

Another post on Nokia’s Mobile page asks people to vote on their number one Nokia phone. The post says, “Get ready for the final – your vote for the number 1 Nokia phone from the archives. Nokia 3310 vs Nokia 3650. Tune in live.” On YouTube channel, Nokia Mobile has video on the Nokia 3310 as well.

Now we’ve heard earlier from noted tipster Evan Blass that Nokia 3310 will be making a comeback, but in a modern form, and could offer the same never-ending battery life and durability of the older phone. We at Indianexpress.com had also exclusively reported on how the Nokia 3310 could be available in India as early as May, and the design of the phone will be very different from the original version.

But it looks like quantities of this new Nokia 3310 will be limited, and HMD Global won’t be chasing volume with these phones, according to our earlier report.

On the Android side, HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 at the international event. Now Nokia 6 has technically already gone on sale in China, and what we’ll see in Barcelona will be the international variant of this smartphone.

Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot. On the back there’s a 16MP camera, while the front camera is 8MP. Nokia 6 phone has a 3,000mAh battery and runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. In China, Nokia 6 sells for CNY 1,699 or approx Rs 17,000, though we’ll have to wait and see how HMD Global prices it in India.

So far, the Nokia 6 smartphone has been a hit in China. In fact, the company has to come to out clarify that they are not following a flash sale model in China, but the phone keeps going out of stock at each sale. HMD Global has admitted it can’t keep up with the high demand.

Meanwhile Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will also be unveiled at the launch event. VentureBeat’s Evan Blass had earlier put out a detailed report with all specifications for these upcoming phones. Nokia 5 will have a smaller 5.2-inch HD display, 2GB RAM, a 12 MP rear camera and a price of €199, which is nearly Rs 14,000. The Nokia 3 is expected to be the entry-level offering at €149 or approx Rs 10,585.

So far, we’ve not seen any leaked photos of these upcoming devices. Interestingly the so-called flagship device, the Nokia 8 has spotted in many leaks, though it is unlikely that HMD will introduce this phone at Barcelona.

