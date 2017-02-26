MWC 2017 Nokia Live updates: HMD Global set to re-introduce Nokia smartphones MWC 2017 Nokia Live updates: HMD Global set to re-introduce Nokia smartphones

MWC 2017 announcements have begun. The LG G6, Huawei P10, P10 Plus are some of the big phones that have been launched. But two old timers making a comeback this year at BlackBerry and Nokia. BlackBerry has already launched the KeyOne smartphone on February 25. Today, we’ll be getting our first look at the Nokia 6’s international variant, the Nokia 5, Nokia 3, and the classic Nokia 3310, which is supposed to come in a contemporary form. HMD Global is streaming the event live from its YouTube page, and there’s a 360 live as well. The event starts at 9.00 pm IST.

Here are the live updates from the HMD Global Nokia event:

7.55 pm: The new phones are not exactly manufactured and sold by Nokia. In fact, HMD Global, another Finnish company, has licensed the Nokia brand to develop, build and sell new devices. However, Nokia is expected to have some say in the quality of the final products.

