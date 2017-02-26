How to watch the live launch of Nokia’s Android smartphones and new 3310

Expect HMD Global to release a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 at the event. Expect HMD Global to release a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 at the event.

HMD Global, the Finnish company with exclusive rights to market Nokia-branded phones, will be holding its big, highly anticipated event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today. The company said that it will livestream its event, which kicks off at 9:00pm (IST). You can watch the live launch event on Nokia Mobile’s main Facebook page or YouTube channel.

So what’s in store at the event? Expect HMD Global to release a reincarnated version of Nokia 3310 at the event. The highlight of the show could be the new version of Nokia 3310. Fans have been waiting for the moment when they get to see the “iconic” phone in an all-new avatar. Rumours point at a feature phone based on Symbian S30+, but it will have a colour screen, multiple colour options, and a swappable face-plates. It will be interesting to see how the Finnish company adds a dash of modernity to the cult phone of the past.

We might also see the global variant of Nokia 6 making its debut at the Mobile World Congress. The Nokia 6 made its debut earlier this year but is exclusive to China. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage, 16-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front camera, 3,000mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat. It is expected to be priced at Rs 19,000, and is scheduled to hit the Indian market in May this year.

Nokia 5, meanwhile, is expected to feature a 5.2-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB of RAM, and a 12-megapixel rear camera. It is expected to cost at $200 (or approx Rs 13,500). Nokia 3, on the other hand, is said to be a low-end Android smartphone with a 5.2-inch HD (720p) display, 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera. It is expected to be priced around $150 (or approx Rs 10,000).



We’ll have live coverage of the event. You can check our live blog for news as it happens.

