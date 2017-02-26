MWC 2017: Moto G5, Moto G5 plus could come to India is March

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, announced at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, will be available in India my March. The Moto G5 is priced upwards of EUR 199 (around Rs. 14,000) while te Moto G5 Plus will start at EUR 279 ( Rs. 15,300).

Moto has refreshed the design of the phones and given it a metal chassis. This looks like a good call in hindsight has the Nokia phones will be competing with these devices.

The Moto G5 Plus with a 5.2-inch full HD display has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU and 650 MHz Adreno 506 GPU. It will come with 2 GB/4 GB RAM variants, and 32 GB/64 GB internal storage, with up to 128 GB microSD Card support. The battery on the G5 Plus is 3000 mAh, and it has a 12MP dual focus camera on the back.

The Moto G5 has a smaller 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. There are 2/3GB RAM variants and with 16GB/32GB storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. The 2800mAh removable battery supports fast charging. The Moto G5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies.

Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the phones will come in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold.

The two Moto phones will come with Google Assistant and users will be able to send messages, make calls, navigate, manage everyday tasks and more by just holding the Home button. In fact, this is a feature which Nokia is also touting with its new phones.

