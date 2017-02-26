LG G6 to launch today: How to watch live, and everything you need to know

LG is expected to reveal its latest flagship smartphone, the G6, at MWC 2017. LG is expected to reveal its latest flagship smartphone, the G6, at MWC 2017.

LG will host the launch event today during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The South Korean giant will showcase the G6, the flagship smartphone. The press event will begin at 3:30pm IST, and you’ll be able to watch it live on LG’s YouTube channel.

LG has already revealed a lot of details about the G6, including the phone’s display aspect ratio. While the G5 featured a 5.3-inch QHD display, the G6 will boast a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display (2,880 x 1,440 pixels). The phone will use an ultra wide 18:9 aspect ratio. LG has confirmed that the taller display will enable users to see more information on the G6.

Along with the release of the G6 comes a new user interface. Dubbed UX 6.0, the interface will feature something called a square camera, which will divide the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this feature, users can shoot images in 1:1 format. The popular format has been available on social media apps such as Instagram. The UX will also introduce a shooting mode called Food Mode and will let users to create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop.The UX also includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.

The G6 will provide advanced multi-tasking features. For example, you can type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other, or by turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right.

LG G5 wasn’t exactly a success, owing to the strong competition from Apple and Samsung and importantly, the whole idea of having a modular design seemed iffy and unrealistic. That’s probably the reason why the G6 will be a complete departure from the G5. Judging by the leaked press images, the G6 will be made out of glass and metal, giving it a much more premium look than its predecessor. The display will account for 90 per cent of the front panel, meaning it will be nearby bezel-less.

In addition to that, LG G6 is said to be waterproof, which the company has now confirmed in new teasers for the device. It has also been claimed the smartphone might come with an iris scanner on the front, similar to that of the the Samsung Note 7 (now defunct). There are strong rumours that both Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 might also feature an iris scanner.

It is still very much a suspense as to whether LG G6 will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor or not. According to reports, LG G6 will likely have a Snapdragon 821 processor. This is because Samsung has apparently procured the entire initial supply of the Snapdragon 835 chipset. This may not go down well with geeks, given that by the time the Galaxy S8 comes out, the G6 will already have an old processor, making it hard for the device to compete against the S8. We’d expect the G6 to feature 4GB RAM, either 64GB/128GB of internal storage and microSD card support.

In order to compete with the Galaxy S8, which is rumoured to come a new AI assistant named Bixby, LG will likely to ship with Google Assistant, making it the first non-Pixel phone to do so. Google Assistant was first launched with the company’s own Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in late last year.

Much of what’s expected to be the centre of the event – the G6 – has already been leaked. But, there may still be some surprises. We’ll have more information on the G6 as and when the event gets started in Barcelona.

