Huawei P10 to launch today at MWC 2017: How to stream it online

After months of speculation and supposed information leaks, Huawei will unveil the P10 smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The event will begin at 6:30pm IST on Sunday evening. Huawei will be live-streaming the keynote through its official YouTube channel.

It’s been awhile since we’re hearing a lot about the P10 smartphone, which will likely to be joined by the P10 Plus. We’ve seen a ton of leaked images, so it’s pretty evident what to expect from Huawei’s next flagship. Huawei’s P-series smartphones have always been ahead of the curve, in terms of looks and design.

And if the word on the street is to be believed, then the P10 will be Huawei’s most premium smartphone ever. The company recently teased that the P10 will come in three color options: green, blue, and gold – although Evan Blass’ claims, the phone will also come in black colour. The P10 is rumoured to come in a purple colour as well. Leaked images show the P10 will look similar to the P9, having a metal body, and a glass back. Apparently, the home button will be placed beneath the screen.

Both the P10 and the P10 Plus will get multiple variants. . Apparently, there will be three different P10 versions, two with 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, and a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The P10 Plus, on the other hand, may have a curved screen. It is likely to come in two versions: the first one 4GB RAM and 64GB of memory, and the other with 6GB of RAM and 128GB memory.

The P10 will get a 5.5-inch screen with options for a Full HD or QHD display. It is expected to come with the Kirin 960 chipset, a 12-megapixel camera, and Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei’s EMUI 5.0 on top. The key difference between the P10 and P10 Plus is said to be a one major aspect : a curved screen on the P10 Plus, rather than a flat screen on the P10.

If you want to tune into the event to see everything Huawei brings to the table, then this post will have all the information you’ll need to know. And of course, Indianexpress.com will have all of the latest news from MWC 2017.

