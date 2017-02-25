MWC 2017: How to watch Nokia, BlackBerry, LG, Samsung, and Motorola events live

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, one of the biggest annual tech shows, will kick off on February 27 in Barcelona. Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, one of the biggest annual tech shows, will kick off on February 27 in Barcelona.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, one of the biggest annual tech shows, will kick off on February 27 in Barcelona. MWC will serve as a platform for technology companies from around the world to showcase new mobile technology, trends and products. Nokia/HMD Global, LG, BlackBerry, Samsung, Lenovo as well as Chinese companies such as Huawei, Oppo and Meizu have already sent out invites for their events at the Mobile World Congress. This year, we expect to see some great innovations from the established brands, as well as from relatively unknown companies and start-ups.

A lot of these companies will have livestream their events on respective websites or social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook. Let’s take a look at a list of major technology companies that will livestream their event:

BlackBerry

BlackBerry will launch a new smartphone at the Mobile World Congress. The flagship device is codenamed ‘Mercury’, and will feature a rectangular touchscreen and the company’s iconic QWERTY keyboard will be present underneath. BlackBerry’s press conference is scheduled for February 25. CrackBerry is the official partner for live-streaming. The event will start at 7:00pm Barcelona time (11:30pm IST). The livestream can be watched at CrackBerry’s official page or on YouTube:

BlackBerry ‘Mercury’ will be the last phone from the Canadian company that will be designed in-house. According to reports, the phone will have a 4.5-inch Full HD display, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, USB Type-C support, and a 3,400mAh battery. The Mercury is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Nokia/HMD Global

HMD Global has sent out invites for a pre-MWC event that is scheduled for February 26, at 4:30pm local time (9:00pm IST). The event will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel as well on Facebook.

HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the exclusive rights to manufacture and market mobile devices under the “Nokia” brand, will launch a couple of Android devices in Barcelona. Reports suggest Nokia’s iconic Nokia 3310 will be re-launched in an all-new avatar. The feature phone is expected to be priced less than Rs 4,000, and will come in multiple colours. HMD Global is said to announce Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 8 at MWC 2017.

LG

LG will launch its flagship smartphone G6 at an event in Barcelona on February 26. We’ve already come to know a couple of things about the device, thanks to leaks. LG will livestream its launch event at 12PM local time (4:30PM IST). The company has already put out a link to its livestream on its YouTube page:

LG G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display (2880×1440) with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will launch with a new interface called UX 6.0, which will be optimised for a taller display. LG G6 is likely to follow the same design language as company’s V20 smartphone. That means it will have a non-modular, unibody design. LG is likely to stick with dual rear camera set-up for LG G6, as seen on the G5. LG will be powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset.

Lenovo/Moto

Lenovo’s subsidiary Motorola is expected to launch its Moto G5 series at the MWC. Moto G5 is likely to have a 5-inch display, while the bigger G5 Plus will sport a 5.2-inch screen. Motorola’s pre-MWC conference starts at 4:30pm Barcelona time (9:00pm IST) on February 26. The launch event will be streamed on Motorola’s YouTube channel.

Moto G5 is rumoured to feature a 13MP rear camera, along with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset with 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Other specifications include a fingerprint scanner, a 2,800 mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Moto G5 Plus, on the other hand, will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, 64GB of internal storage, a 12MP primary camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung

Samsung’s press conference is scheduled on February 26, at 7:00pm Barcelona time (11:00pm IST). The event will be livestreamed on http://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/?cid=afl-hq-mul-0813-11000170

Samsung has already confirmed it will not launch its flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 at the MWC. Instead, the Korean technology giant will most likely show off its snext-generation premium tablet – the Galaxy Tab S3. Tipster Evan Blass put an image of the Galaxy Tab S3 with its keyboard case on Twitter. The Galaxy Tab S3 features a similar design language as seen on company’s previous generation tabs, with capsule like home button on the front. The keyboard, on the other hand, has chiclet buttons and looks quite thin and lightweight.

Earlier reports suggest the tablet will arrive in two variants – the Wi-Fi model (SM-TB25) and LTE (SM-T820). According to Naver news, the tablet will come with a 9.6-inch display, a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels, Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. The tablet is expected to run Android 7.0 Nougat.

Sony

Sony is holding a press conference on February 27, the first day of MWC at 8:30 AM CET (1 PM IST). The company is believed to launch its new flagship smartphone – the Xperia X2. It will most likely livestream the event on its official website.

Earlier, a Netherlands-based website TechTastic leaked a few published photos that reveal the alleged Xperia X2. The smartphone looks a lot like company’s existing Xperia phones. The photos reveals a smartphone with the now standard Omnibalance design, and slim bezels. There’s an image of the screen showing off the memory information about the device; it shows 4GB RAM and a front facing camera.

Huawei

Huawei, which is expected to launch its second-generation smartwatch Watch 2 at the MWC, will hold an event on February 26 2pm CET (6:30 PM). The livestream can be watched via Huawei’s Press YouTube channel.

Huawei Watch 2 will feature a 42-millimeter timepiece with a round 1.4-inch display. (Source: Evan Blass) Huawei Watch 2 will feature a 42-millimeter timepiece with a round 1.4-inch display. (Source: Evan Blass)

Huawei Watch 2 is codenamed Leo. It will run the new Android Wear 2.0 and have a slot for a nanoSIM card. Huawei Watch 2 will feature a 42-millimeter timepiece with a round 1.4-inch display. It could either launch with leather or stainless steel straps. Huawei Watch 2 is expected to be unveiled in two variants – one with cellular connectivity and another without it. The built-in SIM card version will enable data connectivity as well as allow users to make and receive phone calls.

Oppo

Oppo will host an event on February 27 in Barcelona to showcase its new 5x smartphone photography technology at the MWC. Oppo claims the technology will give users unprecedented ability to capture highly detailed images. More details of Oppo’s new project is unknown as of now.

Meizu

Meizu is set to make its debut at the Mobile World Congress, where it will showcase its wireless solutions and products at MWC, which starts February 27 and ends March 2. Meizu will unveil a ‘major technical achievement’ that will offer an enhancement in user experience. Meizu’s new products will be available on demonstrations at the event.

