Motorola working on a tablet with ‘Productivity Mode’: Report

Motorola seems to working on a new tablet, it’s first in a number of years. According to Android Police, the tablet might have a new feature that could actually make the device a compelling buy.

The Lenovo-owned subsidiary plans to release the tablet, with something called a “Productivity Mode”, a feature that lets users to pin apps to the navigation bar and quickly switch between them without having to return to the home screen.

(Image credit: Android Police)

The screen shot appears to show the mode, which basically features a navigation bar, like Google’s Chrome OS, and the ability to run two apps side-by-side. You can reportedly close apps by long-pressing the icon and dragging it up from the navigation bar. As 9to5Google points out, the interface has an uncanny resemblance to Lenovo’s tablet software. The Productivity mode has been featured on the Yoga Book as well.

The report didn’t provide any more details about the upcoming tablet, but it did reveal that the device will have a size of 9 to 10-inches and “premium look and feel”. We do not know much about the tablet’s hardware – and software. The name, price and release date have been missing for now, but some versions of the tablet would come with cellular connectivity.

Motorola’s last tablet was released in 2011, and since then the company hasn’t launched a tablet device. But while the tablet market continues to decline, but there are still some handful of players such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo, that sell such devices. According to IDC, tablet makers shipped 36.2 million tablets during the first quarter of 2017, an 8.5 per cent decline compared to the first quarter of 2016. The iPad is still the tablet market’s leader, with Apple commanding a leadership position with a 24.6 per cent market share.

