Motorola to launch 12 new Moto Mods this year: Report

Motorola is not giving up on Mods as the company has decided to introduce at least 12 new ones this year. In an interview to The Express Tribune, Lenovo General Manager Middle East for smartphones, Sharay Shams said the Mods will be compatible with Moto’s smartphones for the next three years. Motorola introduced Mods with the launch of Moto Z, Moto Z Play smartphones in India. The Moto Mods are little modules that add more to the phone in the form of battery life, a zoom camera or projection.

Moto Mods clip on to Moto Z using 16-pin magnets present at the back cover. At the time of the launch, Moto users were worried the Mods would become useless if they moved on to next-generation of premium Motorola smartphones that may not support Mods. But it looks like Moto smartphones with 16-pin magnets aren’t going anywhere so soon and neither are Mods. “It has revolutionised the smartphone industry with innovation which remained stagnant for the last 10 years,” Shams said.

He mentioned other smartphone makers like LG who attempted gadgets like Mods but ‘failed’. Motorola, on the other hand, claims to have sold three million units of the Moto Z so far, with 50 per cent customers buying the smartphone along with Mods. Lenovo had earlier announced a developer programme for those who want to create new mods that snap on to these smartphones.

Motorola launched four Mods in India – JBL SoundBoost Speaker, Hasselblad True Zoom Camera, Instashare Projector and Incipio offGRIDtm Power Pack. Moto Mods can be bought separately or bundled with Moto Z smartphone at a reduced price. The Incipio offGrid Power pack will give a user 22 hours of additional battery life, while JBL SoundBoost Speaker gives the phone speakers a boost with the powerful stereo sound.

The Moto Insta-Share Projector is capable of projecting a video or a movie on a 70-inch screen. The camera Mod for the Moto Z series has been developed by Hasselblad, which allows users to take pictures with up to 10x optical zoom to capture image details without reducing image resolution. In our review, we said Hasselblad True Zoom mod is not for everyone. While it misses out on a few essential features (like aperture control or better aperture to begin with), it does get the zoom bit right.

