Motorola teases Moto E4 Plus with 5,000mAh battery, India launch imminent

Motorola Moto E4 Plus is expected to be unveiled in India soon. Moto E4 Plus along with Moto E4 were launched globally earlier this month. Motorola Moto E4 Plus is expected to be unveiled in India soon. Moto E4 Plus along with Moto E4 were launched globally earlier this month.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus is expected to be unveiled in India soon. Moto E4 Plus along with Moto E4 were launched globally earlier this month. Moto India, from its official Twitter handle, posted a teaser that hints at a new smartphone with big battery that’s headed to India soon. Given Moto E4 Plus packs a huge 5,000mAh battery, we believe the device in is question is E4 Plus indeed.

“A dead phone 📴 is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don’t feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next? #StayTuned,” Moto’s tweet reads. Motorola is hosting a #Powerless contest on Twitter as well, which gives 1 lucky winner a chance to win the upcoming smartphone. The contest requires users to tell Moto how their phone’s dead battery ‘haunts’ them. “Tell us how your phone’s dead battery haunted you! Chance to win a soon to be launched Moto smartphone. #Powerless,” Moto India posted on Twitter.

Moto E4 Plus is similar to Moto G5 series smartphones in terms of design. The home button in E4 Plus doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Moto E4 Plus gets a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by 1.4 GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. Moto E4 Plus features sports a 13MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5MP front facing camera. Moto E4 Plus starts at $179.99 in the US.

A dead phone 📴 is the modern-day shortest horror story. We will ensure you don’t feel #Powerless again. What’s coming next? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/iuZNOjdGK2 — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 22, 2017

In comparison, Moto E4 features a smaller 5-inch HD display. It comes in 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage option. The storage in Moto E4 is expandable via a microSD card. There’s an 8MP autofocus rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 2800mAh removable battery. Rest of the specifications are same as Moto E4 Plus. It is priced at $129.99 in the US.

Moto India also put out a 33-seconds video teaser on Twitter, which shows people making faces thanks to battery trouble on their smartphones. The caption comes towards the end, which reads, “Feeling powerless? It’s time to get the power and more. #PowerPlus coming soon.”

Do you make such frustrated faces yourself? Now switch to a smartphone that gives you all the power you want. #PowerPlus, coming soon! pic.twitter.com/xXoCuJAHFG — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 24, 2017

Motorola recently launched its entry-level Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones in India. The devices are priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively. Both Moto C and Moto C Plus run Android 7.0 Nougat. Moto C is offline exclusive, while C Plus is exclusive to Flipkart in India.

Tell us how your phone’s dead battery haunted you! Chance to win a soon to be launched Moto smartphone. #Powerless pic.twitter.com/sMUvIWF8DS — Moto India (@Moto_IND) June 23, 2017

Moto C and Moto C Plus sport a plastic back. Moto C gets a 5-inch display with 854 x 480 pixels resolution. Moto C Plus sports a 5-inch display as well, but with a HD resolution which is 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphones are powered by Quad-core MediaTek processor. In terms of storage, both come with 16GB of internal storage. Moto C packs 1GB RAM, while C Plus comes with 2GB RAM.

The rear camera in Moto C is 5MP rear camera, while that on Moto C Plus is 8MP. Both Moto C and Moto C Plus feature 2MP front camera. Moto C and Moto C Plus pack 2,350mAh and 4,000mAh removable batteries respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd