Motorola shows off six new Moto Mods, including 360-degree camera Mod

Motorola has showcased six new Mods or attachments for its Motorola smartphones. The event took place in Ghana, and the list includes six new Mods, including a DSLR camera Mod and one that is a 360-degree camera Mod. For those who don’t know, Motorola’s Mods can be clipped to the back of the Moto Z, Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play smartphones via 16 magnetic pins, which are placed at the back of these phones. These Mods, once attached, offer extra functionality and features for the smartphones.

Now Motorola had promised 12 new Mods ever year, and did show some concepts at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. The company has gone on to reveal six new Mods concepts. The news was first report by TechDroider website, though later Evan Blass (evleaks) also tweeted out an image of the new Moto Mod with 360 degree camera attached to it.

For now, the new Mods include ROKR and Studio Mods, which offer a more powerful speaker to the phone. Motorola is also partnering with DirecTV for a new Mod, and the exact functionality of this is not clear, though it will likely allow the user to stream the DirecTV service from their phone. The Mod has an HDMI port.

Then there’s the DSLR mod, which adds a mount for camera accessories as well as the option of adding a lens to Moto Z smartphones. The ‘Action Mod’ has a rotating camera. As the report notes, these are all concept Mods, and officially not in production from Motorola. The 360-degree camera Mod comes with two lenses, which can be attached to the phone, and this appears to be a final product, though it hasn’t official gone on sale anywhere yet.

Motorola had recently said the Moto Z series had seen over 3 million shipments since it was launched in mid 2016, and the company has been promising it will add more Mods and capabilities to these phones. However, one of the challenges for the Mods is that these are expensive, and come with an additional cost. The HassleBlad Moto Mod, which offers up to 10X optical zoom on Moto Z, Moto Z Play and Moto Z2 Play is priced at Rs 19,999 in India, which is fairly steep, and costs as much as another smartphone.

We’ll have to wait and see how soon the Moto Z flagship is launched, and whether the new Moto Mods make their way to Indian market soon. Moto Z2 Play was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 27,999. However, the newer Mods are yet to launch in India.

