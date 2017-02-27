Motorola to launch Moto G5 Plus in India on March 15

Motorola will launch the Moto G5 Plus in India on March 15. Motorola will launch the Moto G5 Plus in India on March 15.

Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday sent press invites for an event on March 15 in New Delhi. The company has also confirmed it will launch the Moto G5 Plus, though there is no mention whether the Moto G5 will be unveiled at the same event. The announcement comes a day after the official launch of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

For specifications, the Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM options depending upon the region, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory, microSD card support, and 3,00omAh battery. The phone sports a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, an aperture of f/1.4 and a dual-LED flash. The Moto G5 Plus can shoot 4K videos, while the G5 is restricted to 1080p.

The Moto G5, on the other hand, features a 5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, either 2GB or 3GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support, and 2,800mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.1µm pixels, an aperture of f/2.0 and a LED flash.

Both the smartphones have a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. They will be running Android Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions. Both the Moto G5 and G5 Plus will get Google Assistant, a feature previously exclusive to Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

Also read: Motorola Moto G5 vs Moto G5 Plus: What’s the difference?

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the successors to the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, are aimed at the mid-end smartphone market. Both phones have been made from premium materials; however, they have distinct price points and specifications to cater to the different audience in the mid-tier market. The Moto G5 has been priced € 199 (or around Rs. 14,584), whereas the Moto G5 Plus is priced at $229 (or Rs. 15,274).

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G5 Plus soon, but it remains to be seen if the phone will carry the same price as in Europe and US. We’d expect the Moto G5 Plus to cost Rs 15,999 for the base variant.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd