Motorola reportedly sends June 27 official invite, Moto Z2 flagship rumoured to launch

Rumours have been tipping Motorola to launch its flagship Moto Z2 smartphone sometime this month. Recently, there was an alleged Motorola invite for June 21 in Brazil, and now the Lenovo-owned company has reportedly sent another invite for June 27 event. Both are assumed to be the unveiling dates for anticipated Moto Z2 flagship, but we haven’t heard anything from Lenovo or Motorola.

The latest ‘save the date’ invite (via PhoneArena) writes ‘Motorola is back’ with June 27 date and 19:00 hours time for the launch. The invite also has a poster image of a girl holding Moto Z series of smartphone, suggesting Moto Z2 launch.

So far Motorola Moto Z2 leaked specifications via Geekbench bechmark suggests the device to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and may feature laser autofocus, dual-pixel focus with dual-LED like Moto Z2 Play. The design is more or less expected to remain same. Some leaked render tipped it to feature USB Type-C, but the 3.5mm audio jack won’t come back.

Separately, there is another rumour around the block about Moto X4 launching on June 30. Nothing can be confirmed as of now, but few leaks have previously tipped alleged Moto X4 specifications. As per leaked specifications, the Moto X4 could be a mid-range smartphone from the company positioned between Moto G and Moto Z series of devices. The alleged specifications include a 5.5-inch display with full-HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 3800mAh battery, IP68 water & dust protection, Quick Charge 3.0, and USB Type-C.

