Motorola One Power specifications leaked, to sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor

Motorola One Power is supposed to be the company’s upcoming Android One smartphone and we have seen some leaks around the device, include prototype images and renders. Motorola One Power will sport a notch-like design on the display and come with mid-end specifications. A new leak has shared detailed specifications of the Motorola One Power, which claims the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

According to Techienize (via Android Authority), which shared an alleged specifications sheet, the Motorola One Power will sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display. However, the aspect ratio will be 19:9 which is common on phones with a notch on the front. The rear camera will be 12MP + 5 MP combination, while the front camera will be 8MP with f/2.2 aperture.

The report claims the processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 with 4GB, 64GB storage and a 3,780mAh battery along with Android Oreo 8.1 powering the device. Previously we have seen reports claim the Motorola One Power will have 6GB RAM and 16MP rear camera with 5MP secondary sensor. The front camera was also claimed to be 16MP in earlier leaks.

We have also seen noted tipster Slashleaks has shared image renders of what the alleged Motorola Android One smartphone will look like when it launches. Again these images are just renders, and not a final confirmation of the device. A prototype of the Motorola One Power with the screen turned on to display the Moto logo was also shared earlier this month.

The device’s design will be different compared to other Motorola phones thanks to the notch in the front. Some official press renders of the Motorola One Power were shared which showed a wide notch, very thin side bezels, though the top and bottom bezel are still present. The rear camera could be aligned vertically similar to the Apple iPhone X.

There’s no word on when the Motorola One Power will launch and whether this Android One device will come to markets like India. Motorola just released the Moto Z3 Play in Brazil with new mods, though the new phone does not have a notched-display. Motorola also launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India, earlier this month. Moto G6 has a dual-rear camera as the highlight, while Moto G6 Play sports a big 4000 mAh battery.

