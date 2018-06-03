Motorola One Power press render, specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola One Power Android One smartphone could launch sooner than expected. (Image of Moto Z2 Force for representation) Motorola One Power Android One smartphone could launch sooner than expected. (Image of Moto Z2 Force for representation)

Motorola is working on its second Android One-branded smartphone, dubbed “Motorola One Power”. While details about the alleged Motorola One Power are scarce at the time, the leakster Andri Yetim has now shared a few preliminary specifications and a render on Twitter.

As per the tweet, the upcoming Moto smartphone may feature a full HD+ display. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range SoC, Snapdragon 636 paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The alleged Motorola One Power could pack a dual camera setup having a 16MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with a f/2.0 aperture. Up front, it is said to feature a 16MP sensor with a f/1.9 aperture. The leakster further reveals the phone to carry a 3780mAh battery.

#motorola ONE Power official pictures.

SD636, 1080P+, 16MP f1.8+5MP f2.0, 16MP f1.9 FFC, NFC, blah blah pic.twitter.com/Q9HxepkGVw — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 1, 2018

The Motorola One Power is expected to be an Android One smartphone. Notably, Motorola unveiled its first Android One smartphone, the Moto X4 last year. However, the Android One-powered Moto handset was made available only in the US market. With the alleged Motorola One Power to be next in the Android One list, it will likely offer clean UI and updates for the next two years.

Earlier this week, Slashleaks posted an image of the alleged Moto smartphone giving a fair glimpse of the phone’s appearance. From what we could see, the device had a different design language compared to other Moto smartphones, with a notch on the front panel. At the moment, it is unknown when Motorola plans to launch its second Android One smartphone in the market.

The company is all set to launch its latest smartphones from the Moto G series, the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India on June 4. Both the smartphones feature an extra-tall display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Moto G6 will be an Amazon India exclusive, meanwhile, the Moto G6 Play will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

