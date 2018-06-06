Moto Z3 Play with Snapdragon 636 SoC, Moto Mods support launched: Specifications, features

Motorola Moto Z3 Play is a super-thin premium mid-end smartphone with support for Moto Mods. (Image credit: Motorola) Motorola Moto Z3 Play is a super-thin premium mid-end smartphone with support for Moto Mods. (Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched the Moto Z3 Play, the successor to the Moto Z2 Play. The announcement was made at an event held in Brazil. The phone comes with a 6-inch 18:9 display and, of course, it is compatible with Moto mods. Moto Z3 Play is priced at R$ 2,299 (or approx Rs 40,165) and can be purchased in Brazil. In the US, Moto Z3 Play will cost $499 (or approx Rs 33,380) and is set to go on sale this summer. Motorola says the premium mid-end smartphone will go on sale in other markets starting this month. There’s no information on the Moto Z3 Play’s availability for the Indian market.

Even though the Moto Z3 Play looks a lot like its predecessor, but the company has made certain changes here and there. The latest phone has a glass back (Gorilla Glass 3 on both sides) and the screen has been stretched to 6-inches. This is an AMOLED-type display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Of course, bezels are minimal and a fingerprint scanner has been moved to the side of the device. Moto Z3 Play is just 6.75mm thin and weighing in at 156 grams. There’s no IP-rated water resistance, but the company does say it is splash proof in nature.

Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a 3000mAh battery. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The company claims the Moto Z3 Play is the first smartphone in the market with deep Google Lens integration. On the camera front, the Moto Z3 Play comes with a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary snapper. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Perhaps the highlight of the Moto Z3 Play is the support for Moto Mods, like any previous-generation Moto Z smartphone. This time though, Motorola has thrown in the company’s first-party battery pack. Dubbed the Power Pack, it adds an extra 2000mAh juice to the phone’s overall battery capacity.

Motorola Moto Z3 Play will compete with the likes of Honor 10, Vivo X21, and OnePlus 6. The latter three smartphones are already available in the Indian market.

