Motorola Moto Z2 Play launch today: Here’s what to expect on specs, price

Motorola Moto Z2 Play is expected to launch today, as the company has already tweeted about a new smartphone. Motorola Moto Z2 Play is expected to launch today, as the company has already tweeted about a new smartphone.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play is expected to launch today, as the company has already tweeted about a new smartphone. Motorola Canada’s Twitter account had tweeted about the launch of a new smartphone on June 1, which is today.

The tweet reads, “Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st.” Most people have taken this to mean the Moto Z2 Play, considering the number of leaks that have taken place around this smartphone. Here’s a quick look at what to expect from the Moto Z2 Play.

Lenovo Motorola Moto Z2 Play Design, Features

Lenovo owned Motorola’s Moto Z2 Play is the successor to the earlier Moto Z Play smartphone. Moto Z series is built on the company’s modular design philosophy we’ve seen in the earlier phones. Moto Z2 Play will have the 16 magnetic pins on the back, which will allow users to snap on the Mods. These Mods allow for additional features to be introduced to the smartphone. With Moto Z series, we had seen Mods like Hasselblad Mod for camera, a battery Mod, JBL Speaker Mod as well.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play will also likely sport a slimmer design than the Moto Z Play smartphone, and the the battery size will be reduced.

Lenovo Motorola Moto Z2 Play Specifications, Features

According to a few leaks, Moto Z2 Play will be slimmer than its predecessor. Motorola has already confirmed the Moto Z2 Play will come with a 3000 mAh battery, and this was tweeted out by the company earlier in reply to a user’s query. However, the original Moto Z Play had a 3510mAh battery, so it looks like Motorola is reducing the size.

Other leaked specifications of the Moto Z2 Play include Snapdragon 626 processor, 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. It will also feature a 12MP rear camera and 8MP camera on the front. This is in contrast to the Moto Z Play, which had a 16MP rear camera.

Lenovo Motorola Moto Z2 Play Price, Availability

Lenovo Moto Z2 Play’s price has not been leaked so far, but it will likely play in the same range as the original series. Moto Z Play was priced at Rs 24,999 when it launched in India, while the original Moto Z was priced at Rs 39,999. Moto Z is the flagship version of the Moto Z Play. It is likely Motorola will stick with a similar price band, when it introduces the phone in India. We’ll have to see when Moto Z2 Play is introduced in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd