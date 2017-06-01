Motorola Moto Z2 Play launched with Snapdragon 626 and four new Moto Mods

Moto Z2 Play features 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and 12MP laser & dual autofocus camera Moto Z2 Play features 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and 12MP laser & dual autofocus camera

Lenovo-owned Motorola, as expected, has launched its second generation Moto Z Play smartphone in the US on Thursday. Dubbed the Moto Z2 Play features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080 x 1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

Motorola Moto Z2 Play comes in two models, a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Users will also have an option of microSD card expansion of up to 2TB.

About cameras, the Moto Z2 Play boasts of a 12-megapixel primary rear camera with laser & dual autofocus lens, f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter and also features dual-LED just like the rear camera. Motorola is calling it a colour correlated temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash which will take natural shots.

Like previous Moto smartphones, this new Moto Z2 Play also features fingerprint sensor on the home button and water repellent nano-coating. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 3000mAh battery with USB Type-C and Turbo charging. The company notes that it can charge 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

In addition to the Moto Z2 Play, Lenovo has also launched four new Moto Mods. The new JBL SoundBoost 2 and the TurboPower Pack comes at $79. The new Moto Shells with wireless charging starts from $39. Lastly, a new Moto GamePad is priced at $79. Expect the Moto GamePad, all other Moto Mods will go on sale in July in US. The GamePad is expected to launch later this summer.

The Moto Z2 Play will launch in the US in early July for $499. Pricing and availability of the phone for other markets will be revealed closer to the launch. There’s no word on India launch yet.

