Moto Z2 Play, new MotoMods to launch in India today: Here’s all we know

Motorola Moto Z2 Play, along with four new Moto Mods will be announced by the company in India today. Motorola’s new Mods include – JBL SoundBoost 2, Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad, and Moto Style Shell with wireless charging. The devices will be up for pre-booking on Flipkart as well as offline stores starting today. Moto Z2 Play comes in Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colour options.

Motorola has announced several offers for people who pre-book the phone. Under Moto’s ‘hello finance’ offers, users can pre-book the phone for just Rs 2,000 and pay the rest of the balance at 0% interest in 10 months. Moto’s without interest EMI offer is only valid through Bajaj or Homecredit. Alternatively buyers can swipe their credit card to convert the payment into EMI without any interest at select stores.

There are offers on Mods as well, though they haven’t been revealed by the company just yet. Moto’s ‘hello armor’ is supposed to be packed with products “to put you worries aside”.

Moto Z2 Play is the successor to Moto Z,and Moto Z Play smartphones announced last year. It is thinner at 5.9 mm, and packs a smaller battery when compared to the original Moto Z Play. Moto Z2 Play gets the new Snapdragon 626 processor, and comes in 4GB RAM, and 64GB ROM options as well.

Moto Z2 Play features a 5.5 Full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rear camera is 12MP with 1.4um dual autofocus pixel, ƒ/1.7 aperture, laser auto focus, and phase detection auto focus. Z2 Play sports a 5MP front camera with 1.4um and ƒ/2.2 aperture.

Moto Z2 Play is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Moto Z2 Play is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 30 hours. It supports company’s TurboPower charging technology, offering up to 8 hours of use in 15 minutes. Moto Z2 Play can be charged to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Dimensions of Moto Z2 Play are 76.2 x 156.2 x 5.99 mm. It weighs 145 grams. The smartphone sports a water repellent nano-coating. It supports nano SIM card. Sensors on the device include fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, and ultrasonic.

Just like its predecessor, the Z2 Play has 16 magnetic pins at the back called Moto Mods connector to attach Mods. Other connectivity options include USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz, Bluetooth version 4.2, NFC, A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Moto Mods

JBL SoundBoost 2 can be snapped on to Moto Z2 Play to give the smartphone a sound boost. It doesn’t require pairing, promises a 10-hour build-in battery life. It comes with a splashproof coating. JBL SoundBoost 2 weighs 135 grams.

Moto TurboPower pack adds an extra day of battery life (3,490mAh) to Moto Z2 Play. The Mod is USB Type-C compatible,and can be charged to 50 per cent capacity in 20 minutes.

Moto GamePad has a 1035mAh built-in battery. It comes with dual control sticks and four action buttons. Moto GamePad doesn’t require Bluetooth pairing. Dimensions of Moto GamePad are 226 x 75.9 x 24.4 mm, and it weighs 140 grams.

Finally, the new Moto Style Shell support wireless charging. The shell can be snapped on Moto Z smartphones to charge a via wireless pad. They come in four designs – Ebony Burl Wood, Grey Herringbone Nylon, Cateye Wood, and Floral Print.

Disclaimer: The correspondent is attending Moto Z2 Play launch in Goa at the invite of Motorola India.

