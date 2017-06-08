Moto Z2 Play first impressions: Is the new phone worth its Rs 27,999 price tag?

Moto Z2 Play has been launched in India at Rs 27,999, but is the phone worth the price tag? Let’s find out in our first impressions Moto Z2 Play has been launched in India at Rs 27,999, but is the phone worth the price tag? Let’s find out in our first impressions

Moto Z2 Play has been launched in India at Rs 27,999. The premium price tag comes as the smartphone is now more slimmer than its predecessor Moto Z, which was launched last year at Rs 24,999. Moto Z2 Play also ships with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, and like all Moto Z series smartphones, the Moto Z2 Play comes with support for Mods as well.

Though the battery has come down from 3,500mAh in Moto Z Play to 3,000 in Moto Z2 Play, the company says it will easily last for as long as its predecessor thanks to an updated processor and optimisation features. On the design front, not much has changed except the device is now slimmer. The camera bump, as someone pointed out, is a put off if we look at the overall design. However, Motorola believes that Moto Z2 Play is meant to be used with Mods, and the camera bump helps with seamless fit once user snaps the Mod onto the smartphone.

So, what has really changed with the new Moto Z2 Play? Here’s our first impressions of the Moto Z2 Play smartphone:

Motorola Moto Z2 Play: Design, display

Motorola Moto Z2 Play is made of aluminium and sports a metal unibody design. This is easily one of the most good looking smartphones that I’ve come across thanks to its slim body, minimalistic design and rounded corners. The phone fit just right into my hands, and has an ergonomic grip.

Volume buttons, along with power key are on the right and quite small, which I liked. The 16-pin magnetic strip and Motorola branding on the rear are seamlessly blended into the back cover, giving Z2 Play a smooth finish. A 3.5 mm headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port are at the bottom.

However, the rounded rear camera bump jars the overall slim design, and frankly juts out a bit too much. Moto Z2 Play rests on the camera lens when you place it flat on the back, and this does look out of place. Moto Z2 Play features a 5.5-inch Full HD display. It works well in bright sunlight and offers great viewing angles as well. The colour reproduction is good, making for a vibrant display. However, we’ll have more to discuss on this when we get the review unit.

Moto Z2 Play: Processor, battery and memory

Motorola Moto Z2 Play has comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, along with Adreno 506 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.In India, it will ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which should be good enough for an average user. The memory is expandable up to 2TB via a microSd card. Moto Z2 Play didn’t give reasons to complain in the limited time that I spent with the smartphone. There were no visible lags, and apps opened quickly. We’ll have more on the performance front in our full review.

The battery is 3,000mAh which is smaller than its predecessor. It supports company’s Turbo charging technology, which is claimed to provide 8 hours of usage in 15 minutes. The battery in Z2 Play is said to last for up to 30 hours, which is around which is just a little over a day. Whether the battery in Z2 Play lives up to its claims is something we’ll more on in our review.

Moto Z2 Play: Camera

Moto Z2 Play’s rear camera is fast and comes with a lot of interesting modes to choose and play around with on the phone. These include professional mode, Go live, Slow motion, and Panorama. It produces some great results in bright outdoors. I liked the colour reproduction, details in objects, and the fact that focus is really fast. However, reds and greens tend to look a bit oversaturated. The front camera is decent, and will easily please a selfie lover. While it produces good results in places where there’s ample light, don’t expect much in poorly lit places.

Moto Z2 Play: Software

Moto Z2 Play runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is great. Motorola has been fairly active in bringing the latest OS versions to its smartphones. We’ll have to see how soon the Moto Z series gets Android O, once it releases for users.

Moto Z2 Play: Moto Mods

Moto Mods are easy to snap on and pull out of the smartphone. Moto GamePad Mod is still a prototype, and wasn’t available to try out. Moto Style Shell with wireless charging requires a charging pad that needs to be bought separately, though I liked the flowery print design it is available in.

We used JBL SoundBoost 2 Mod as well, and the sound quality is truly amazing. It produces crisp, clear sound. The Moto TurboPower Mod can be snapped onto the phone to maximise battery life, and can be easily charged via USB Type-C charging port.

Moto Z2 Play: First Thought

Moto Z2 Play is an expensive device, especially if you look at its specifications on paper. Sure it looks great, but it is mainly built to use with Mods. Whether you want to get into that ecosystem or not completely changes the entire ballgame here. If you’re willing to shell out another Rs 6,000 (and more) on Moto Mod, then Moto Z2 Play might make sense to you.

Alternatively, there are a lot more options in the price-range that come with newer processor, bigger camera, and battery. OnePlus 3T is one of the solid options to consider given it runs Snapdragon 821, and offers 16MP camera on both front and rear. Other options include Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro, and Moto X Force.

