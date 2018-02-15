Motorola Moto Z2 Force with shatterproof display, 6GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola Moto Z2 Force is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hub stores starting February 15 at 11:59PM. Motorola Moto Z2 Force is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hub stores starting February 15 at 11:59PM.

Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Force in India, the company’s latest flagship smartphone in India. The premium smartphone is modular in nature and has a shatterproof display. Motorola Moto Z2 Force is priced at Rs 34,999 and will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hub stores starting February 15 at 11:59PM. All Moto Z2 Force owners are entitled to get a free battery pack mod. Moto Z2 Force was originally launched in the US in June 2017.

At 6.1mm it is one of the thinnest smartphones in the market and weighs 143 grams. The device’s back is made of out 7000 series aluminum and comes with water-repellent nano-coating. The Moto Z2 Force has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixel (Quad HD, 1440p). The aspect ratio is the standard 16:9 and not an unusual 18:9.

Perhaps the highlight of the Moto Z2 Force is the shatterproof display, which employs five layers of protection, making it extremely difficult to crack. Like many flagships of today, it is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. Motorola is selling a supercharged version of the Moto Z2 Force in India with 6GB RAM, as opposed to 4GB RAM seen on the standard version. After Apple and Google, Motorola has ditched the headphone jack from the flagship smartphone. However, the company has supplied an adapter that plugs into the USB-C port.

The phone is backed by a 2730mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s own branded Moto-branded features. The Z2 Force also comes with dual 12MP shooters on the back; one of the cameras can take images in colour and the other in monochrome. Also, add a 5MP snapper on the front for self-portraits and video calling.

At a price of Rs 34,999, Motorola Moto Z2 Force will compete against the OnePlus 5T, which has been a popular phone in the premium segment. The latter smartphone starts at Rs 32,999 and goes up to Rs 37,999.

