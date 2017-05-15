Motorola’s Moto Z, Moto X, Moto E, Moto C lineup for 2017 leaked online

Motorola’s entire smartphone lineup for 2017, including Moto Z, X, E and C lineup has been leaked online. (Image source: Evleaks Twitter) Motorola’s entire smartphone lineup for 2017, including Moto Z, X, E and C lineup has been leaked online. (Image source: Evleaks Twitter)

Motorola entire smartphone lineup for 2017, which includes the new Moto Z, Moto X, Moto E and Moto C series, has been leaked online by well known tipster Evan Blass. He shared a leaked slide from a Motorola presentation, where the entire smartphone series for 2017 is listed, and it looks like Moto will see a lot of brand diversification.

For starters, Moto Z remains the premium series, and will be divided into Moto Z with Mods and Moto Z with a shatterproof display. The Mods, which are modular attachments for extra features, were introduced with last year’s Moto Z, and Motorola has indicated in the past that it will continue to invest in these.

Moto Z 2017 will have a 5.5-inch full HD display, while the Moto Z Force will have a ShatterShield display and 1GB LTE capability. No mid-range Moto Z Play is mentioned in this list.

Moto X is the second on the list of devices, and will sport a 5.2-inch FHD display, 3D Glass and Smart camera. Looks like there will be only one Moto X for 2017. Next, the Moto E and Moto E Plus are confirmed by the leak, which states the Moto E will have a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D glass, while the Plus version will have a 5.5-inch HD display, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Finally, the new budget friendly series will be the Moto C, which will have a 5-inch display phone with FWGA resolution and Moto C Plus, which will sport a 4000 mAh battery with 5-inch HD resolution display.

Earlier it was reported by Winfuture.de that the Moto E4, Moto E4 Plus have a MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB storage on board. The camera on the Moto E Plus will be 13MP camera. Leaks had indicated the Moto E Plus would come with 5000 mAh battery, and it might weigh 198 grams and could be a bulky phone.

Video renders of the Moto Z, Moto X and Moto C were also leaked earlier. It looks like the Moto E will no longer be the most budget friendly phone from Motorola. Instead the Moto C will take its place. Now whether Moto C will be priced under Rs 5000 in India is what remains to be seen.

For Lenovo and Motorola, the smartphone business is in trouble, and the company is facing tough competition from players like Oppo, vivo, which are doing much better in a market like China, as well as India.

