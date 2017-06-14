Moto Z reportedly receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat soak test update in India and Brazil

Motorola Moto Z was released last year with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Motorola Moto Z was released last year with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Motorola recently updated its Moto Z and Moto Z Force to Android 7.0 Nougat, and now it has reportedly started with Android 7.1.1 Nougat soak test for the non-droid Moto Z devices. Last week, the company had first updated Moto Z Play Droid version of devices with Android 7.1.1 Nougat in the US.

The Moto Z Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is said to be rolling out for very few users in Brazil and India, as reported by TechDrioder. The Nougat update with software build number NPL.26.107 also includes the latest June 1, 2017 Android security patch.

The update summary especially notes that ‘you cannot downgrade to a previous software version after installing this update.’

With Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Motorola has added Google’s ‘Duo’ video calling application, new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls, improved data saver & battery features, updates the Moto Mods platform to version 2.0, and regular bug fixing with stability improvements.

Moto Z Android 7.1.1 update in Brazil (Image credit: TechDroider)

There were reports on Motorola skipping the Android 7.1.1 update for Android 7.1.2, but that’s not happening it seems. To remind you, Lenovo-owned Motorola had released Moto Z and Moto Z Play last year in September with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Motorola provides soak test update for those Moto device owners who subscribe to the Motorola Feedback Network. The idea behind soak tests is only to get user feedback from users and improve for final update. So if you own Moto Z and have subscribed to Motorola’s Feedback Network, then you are likely to get the update as well. Since, Moto Z users in India and Brazil are reportedly getting the update, these users can manually check for the OTA update notification by going through the Settings > About Phone > Software updates.

