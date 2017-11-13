Motorola Moto X4 launched in India: Price, specifications and everything you need to know

Motorola Moto X4 launched: Price in India, specifications, and features of this smartphone. Motorola Moto X4 launched: Price in India, specifications, and features of this smartphone.

Motorola has launched the Moto X4 in India, featuring dual-camera on the back and a 3D contoured glass design. With the Moto X4, Motorola is bringing back the Moto X lineup back into the limelight. Moto X4 will be made available exclusively through Flipkart starting midnight. Moto X4 will be available in “Super Black” and “Sterling Blue” colour options. The 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM variant will cost Rs 20,999 while the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM will cost Rs 22,999.

As for launch offers, the phone will be available on additional Rs. 2,500 discount on exchange of your old smartphone (Rs. 3,000 if exchanging select Motorla smartphones), up to 10 per cent instant off with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, up to 320GB data on Airtel, a Buyback Guarantee of 50 per cent of the smartphone’s value, and EMI schemes.

Moto X4 has as a metal and glass design with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and a 3D contoured body. It is IP68 water and dust resistant, but it does not include support for Moto Mods platform which is currently limited to Moto Z lineup. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, with support for Motorola’s TurboPower charger. A 15 watt TurboPower charger claims to provide six hours of use in just 15 minutes of charging.

Under the hood, the device boasts of the Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.The device has a dual camera system, similar to the Moto G5s Plus. The dual-camera setup is made up of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and an ultra-wide angle 8MP secondary sensor with 120-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. There is also the ability to add bokeh-like depth of field effects. The 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0 can be found on the front. It features a selfie flash, selfie panorama mode, beautification mode, and even a professional mode.

A headphone jack is also present on the Moto X4. The phone ships with Android 7.1 Nougat, but the company claims it will be update the software to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo sometime in early next year. Other connectivity options on the phone include NFC technology, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

