Motorola Moto X4 launch in India today: Livestream time, expected price, features and more

Motorola Moto X4 launch in India today: Expected pricing, how to watch live and more. Motorola Moto X4 launch in India today: Expected pricing, how to watch live and more.

Moto X4, Motorola’s latest mid-premium smartphone, is all set to launch in India today. Moto X4 was originally announced on August 31 at the consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin, and now the company is bringing the Android-powered phone to the Indian market. In the US, however, Motorola Moto X4 is selling as Android One branded phone, which is running a stock version of Google’s mobile operating system.

Motorola has a live stream planned for the India launch of Moto X4 on its official YouTube channel. The event kicks off at 2:30 pm India Standard Time (IST). If you want to watch the launch event unfold for yourself, all you need to do is tune into the video below.

In terms of specifications, the Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under its hood, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. There is microSD option available for further storage expansion up to 2TB. Backed by a 3000mAh cell, which supports TurboPower, offering up to six hours of power in 15 minutes of charge with a fast charger. The device is IP68 water-and-dust-resistant, which means it can survive in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

On the camera front, the device’s dual rear camera features a 12MP main sensor with f/2.0 and 8MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. Phase detection autofocus is available, along with the ability to add bokeh-like depth of field effects. And on the front is the 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, as well as a selfie flash, beautification mode and selfie panorama.

Moto X4 runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, with a slew of pre-loaded Motorola apps. But more or less, the experience will be close to stock Android. A headphone jack is available, and like a high-end phone, Moto X4 has an anodised metal frame with a 3D glass body. Also, there is a circular camera housing on the back that features two lenses and a dual flash. The design is definitely distinctive, something Motorola fans will appreciate.

In terms of pricing, Moto X4 is available in the US at a price of $399 (or approx Rs 26,085). Given the popularity of the brand Motorola and Lenovo in India, the phone might cost in the vicinity of Rs 23,400, though the exact details will be shared at the launch event later today. In India, Moto X4 will be exclusively sold through Flipkart.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd