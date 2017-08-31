Motorola Moto X4 launch confirmed for IFA 2017, hints latest leak

Moto X4 could be launched during the IFA 2017 in Berlin. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Moto X4 could be launched during the IFA 2017 in Berlin. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Motorola is apparently working on the Moto X4, and the launch could happen during the IFA 2017 in Berlin. The information has been shared by noted tipster Ronald Quandt, who took to Twitter to confirm the global debut of the Moto X4. Ronald Quandt posted an image of Motorola’s booth, where the Lenovo-owned company is planning to launch the Moto X4. The leaked photo only confirms the Moto X4 branding, but nothing else. Lenovo-owned Motorola has scheduled a press conference in Berlin later today at 8 pm local time (12:30 pm IST).

Moto X4 has been the subject of end number of leaks. The phone will have a metal unibody and 3D glass back. Moto X4 follows the same design language, as seen on the recently released Moto Z2 Play and Moto G5S Plus. The device has been widely-tipped to arrive with a smaller 5.2-inch Full HD display. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

The device is expected to come with a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. It will likely to have a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is expected to be feature a 3000mAh battery and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

These specifications would certainly fit the bill for a premium mid-end smartphone. Moto X4 has been anticipated for months, and it seems that the company is finally ready to launch the smartphone. Of lately, Motorola has been on an aggressive launch drive. Earlier this week, the company launched the Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S in the Indian market. The phones are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

