Motorola Moto X4 India launch on October 3, company sends out official invites

Motorola has started sending press invites for the launch of the Moto X4 in India, which is scheduled to take place on October 3. While the invitation doesn’t provide any information on what Motorola will launch or unveil, the picture on the invite seems to signal at a possible arrival of the Moto X4 in the country.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, given the fact that the company has recently started teasing the phone on its Twitter handle. Moto X4 will be launched in India on October 3, but we have yet to learn when exactly it will be available and how much it will cost. Just to recall, Moto X4 was first announced last month at the annual IFA tradeshow in Berlin.

For those who’re interested, Moto X4 offers a 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, microSD card support, and a 3,000mAh battery inside. Like other Motorola smartphones, Moto X4 runs a pure version of Android Nougat. On the camera front, Moto X4 has a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12MP and 8MP sensor. Also, add a 16MP shooter in the front of the phone for self portraits and video calling.

Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October. pic.twitter.com/6ZNeOXBuXJ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 19, 2017

Moto X4 will have a lot to live up to, considering the competition is getting fierce in the premium mid-end segment. When launched in India, Moto X4 will be directly compared to the OnePlus 5, Vivo V7+, and Honor 8 Pro. The latter smartphone, especially, has been praised for its superior camera and overall performance. Rumors are already flying about a possible launch of an all-new Honor smartphone in the first week of October, though the company isn’t sharing the details with the media.

