Motorola Moto X4 with dual rear cameras launched at IFA 2017

Moto X4, the new Motorola smartphone, has been unveiled at IFA 2017. Motorola Moto X4 comes with dual-rear cameras with some smart features built-in. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and runs Android Nougat 7.1.2.

Moto X4 comes with a 5.2” FHD (1080×1920) display, which is an LTPS IPS one with Corning Gorilla Glass on top and a pixel density of 424PPI. Dimensions of the new Moto X4 are 148.35 x 73.4 x 7.99 mm, though it is 9.45 mm at camera bump and weighs 163 g. The new Moto X smartphone is also sporting an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the design front, the phone has an anodized aluminum frame and 3D rear contoured design. The Corning Gorilla Glass is on the front and back of the smartphone.

Motorola has gone for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with this smartphone, which is clocked at 2.2 GHz and this is an octa-core CPU. The GPU on this phone is Adreno 508 GPU and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, though there is 2TB microSD support on this phone. The battery is 3000 mAh and the company is promising 6 hours of power in 15 minutes with the 15W TurboPower charger for this smartphone.

Coming to the camera, which is the highlight of the new Moto X4 this one supports dual rear cameras with a 12MP and 8MP sensor. The front camera is 16MP on this smartphone. But Motorola says the Moto X4 isn’t just another dual-rear camera, and calls this a smarter one, which can recognise objects as well. For example it can recognise a business cards and then add the information to a user’s contacts. The camera app also gets “Face Filters” similar to how apps like Snapchat, Instagram offer for users.

The rear camera combination offers the ‘Bokeh’ effect with the blurred background and object in sharp focus. There’s also a new beta feature, which will let users select black and white colour or change the background.

Motorola says the phone has Dual Autofocus Pixel technology for faster focus in low-light conditions. Specification of the camera are 12MP Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 and 1.4um sensor size, while the 8MP camera has an ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view sensor and f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. The front camera also comes with a flash option. However, it looks like there is no OIS on the rear camera.

Motorola is also adding the Amazon Alexa experience to the Moto X4 smartphone, though it is unclear if this feature will roll out to other markets like India, where Alexa is not yet officially available. Other features of the Moto X4 include the ability to connect up to four Bluetooth audio devices at the same time.

There’s also a new “Quick Screenshot” option where users place three fingers on the screen and capture a screenshot anytime. This is a single-SIM smartphone with the following sensors: Fingerprint Reader,

Gravity, Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope and Sensor Hub. Moto X4 pricing and launch date for the India market have not been confirmed by the company.

