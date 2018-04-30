Moto X4 No Cost EMI offer on Amazon India: Exchange, cashback and more

Motorola has introduced a No Cost EMI offer on Amazon for the Moto X4. Motorola has introduced a No Cost EMI offer on Amazon for the Moto X4.

Motorola has introduced a No Cost EMI offer on Amazon India for the Moto X4. Under the limited offer, Moto X4 can be purchased without any processing fees at a monthly EMI of Rs 1,749 that will be valid across credit cards for 12 months. In addition, users can also avail cashback worth Rs 2,000 when they exchange an old smartphone with the Moto X4. The offer is valid until May 2, and is available on two storage variants of the phone.

Speaking of its specifications, Moto X4 was launched late last year in India. The mid-end smartphone sports a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 processor with either 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM options and 32GB or 64GB storage variants. The handset runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3000mAh battery with turbo charging support.

This phone offers a 12MP + 8MP dual-rear camera with PDAF. The 12MP primary sensor is dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, that also supports slow-motion videos and a professional mode. Meanwhile, its secondary wide-angle lens offers 120-degree field of view. Also, the Moto X4’s 16MP selfie shooter comes with various modes, including Beauty, Selfie panorama and a Face Focus mode.

Also Read: Motorola Moto X4 review: Is this the mid-end smartphone to beat?

Users, however, should note that this offer is limited to only two variants of the Moto X4: one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For those who’re not aware, Moto X4 can also be purchased in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option as well. The latter option is available for Rs 24,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd