Moto X4 6GB RAM variant with Android 8.0 Oreo launched in India at Rs 24,999

Motorola has launched an upgraded variant of the Moto X4 in India. The new model comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The 6GB RAM variant of the Moto X4 has been priced at Rs 24,999, and will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hubs across the country starting the mid-night of January 31. The device will be available in two colour options – striking Super Black and Sterling Blue.

As for the launch offers, users are eligible to get Rs 1500 discount when they purchase the handset with ICICI bank credit cards, additional Rs 3000 off on exchange of old phone, no cost EMI option and up to 490GB free data when you recharge with Rs 199 on Vodafone.

Originally announced at the IFA Berlin trade show in 2017, Motorola Moto X4 was praised for its design and looks. The device offers a 5.2-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display that is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Made from 3D contoured glass body, it definitely looks different from other Moto devices release so far in the market. Not just the design, the camera hump on the back that features two lenses and a dual LED flash. The main camera has a 12MP sensor, while the 8MP secondary snapper can take monochrome images, as well as depth effects.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with either 3GB, 4GB or 6GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. It is backed by a non-removable 3000mAh battery. A 15-minute charging with the supplied TurboCharging charger will provide 6 hours of usage. While the earlier two variants come with Android 7.1 Nougat, however, the 6GB RAM variant runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

At Rs 24,999, Moto X4 can be a decent purchase. However, the Moto X4 has to compete with the Honor 8 Pro. The latter device is available for Rs 24,999, but comes with 128GB internal storage. Also, the camera quality on the Honor 8 Pro is something you won’t get with the Moto X4.

