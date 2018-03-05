Motorola Moto G6 Play images, specifications leaked in regulatory filing

Moto G6 Play will come with a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, but not dual-rear camera. Moto G6 Play will come with a 5.7-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display, but not dual-rear camera.

Motorola Moto G6 Play’s image renders along with full specifications have been leaked online thanks to a regulatory filing in Taiwan. Now the Moto G6 Play was not launched at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, unlike last year’s Moto G5 series, but we have seen quite a few leaks around the upcoming devices.

The latest from Trendy Techz is based on details from Taiwan’s NCC regulator and the Moto G6 Play has the model number XT 1922-1. The new Motorola phone will come with a 18:9 aspect ratio display, according to the leaked specifications. Moto G6 Play will have a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with 1440 x 720 Pixels (HD+) resolution and it looks like Motorola will bring the new taller display to its budget Moto G series as well.

Moto G6 Play leaked specifications

Moto G6 Play will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4Ghz coupled with 3GB RAM/4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage options. The phone’s rear camera will be 16MP while it will also sport a 16 MP sensor on the front. The Moto G6 Play could also come with a huge 4000 mAh battery on board and will launch in charcoal, blue and gold colour options. The phone will run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update.

The leaked specifications are in line with what has been leaked earlier. Motorola Moto G6 Play will be the third phone in the series along with the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play. Moto G6 Play was earlier spotted on benchmark website Geekbench with scores 472 and 1801 in single-core and multi-core performance respectively. The listing also revealed the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 3GB RAM.

Moto G6 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with a 3,000mAh battery. It will also with dual 12MP+5MP rear camera. The Moto G6 Plus could be powered by the newer Snapdragon 630 processor along with a bigger 5.93-inch Full HD+ display.

